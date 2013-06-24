Star-studded gov't: More celebs win in 2013 polls

Rappler's coverage of campaigns and elections in the Philippines.
MANILA, Philippines - Expect to see more TV personalities and celebrities in politics this year.
Rappler estimates that a total of 51 celebrity candidates – including actors, singers, sports and news personalities – won various elective positions in the 2013 midterm elections in May. We counted a total of 84 celebrities and TV personalities who joined this year's races.
That's more than the 49 celebrity candidates, based on Rappler estimates, who won in the 2010 elections.
Dominating the list of celebrity winners this year are 32 candidates who are all reelectionists.
|CANDIDATE
|OCCUPATION
|POSITION RAN FOR IN 2013
|Lucy Torres
|actress/model
|Leyte representative
|Alma Moreno
|actress
|Parañaque City councilor
|Angelica Jones
|former actress
|Laguna board member
|Bob dela Cruz
|former PBB housemate
|Marilao (Bulacan) councilor
|Bok Inciong
|former singer
|Parañaque City councilor
|Charmie Benavides
|actress
|Pasig City councilor
|Christina Gonzalez
|actress
|Tacloban (Leyte) councilor
|Daisy Reyes
|actress
|Pateros councilor
|Dan Fernandez
|actor
|Laguna representative
|Daniel Fernando
|actor
|Bulacan vice governor
|ER Ejercito
|actor
|Laguna governor
|Gary Estrada
|actor
|Quezon board member
|Gian Sotto
|actor
|Quezon City councilor
|Guia Gomez
|former actress
|San Juan City mayor
|Herbert Bautista
|actor
|QC mayor
|Isko Moreno
|actor
|Manila vice mayor
|Jason Webb
|former basketball player
|Parañaque City councilor
|Kaka Balagtas
|director
|San Antonio (Nueva Ecija) vice mayor
|Lani Mercado
|actress
|Bacoord, Cavite, representative
|Maita Sanchez
|former actress
|Pagsanjan (Laguna) mayor
|Manny Pacquiao
|boxer
|Sarangani rep
|Maricel Morales
|actress
|Angeles City (Pampanga) councilor
|Maybelyn dela Cruz
|actress
|Dagupan City (Pangasinan) councilor
|Monsour del Rosario
|actor
|Makati City councilor
|Precious Hipolito
|former actress
|Quezon City councilor
|Robert Ortega
|actor
|Manila councilor
|Roderick Paulate
|actor
|Quezon City councilor
|Roselle Nava
|actress/singer
|Parañaque City councilor
|Teri Onor
|comedian
|Bataan board member
|Vilma Santos
|actress
|Batangas governor
|Yul Servo
|actor
|Manila councilor
|Mark Leviste
|actor
|Batangas vice governor
Sixteen of them, mostly incumbent councilors, ran in various localities in the National Capital Region.
As for incumbents who sought other posts, most didn't fair well in the recently-concluded polls. In the case of 10 incumbent celebrity politicians who aimed for either a higher or lower elective position, only 5 are successful in their bid.
|CANDIDATE
|OCCUPATION
|POSITION WON IN 2010
|POSITION RAN FOR IN 2013
|WON IN 2013?
|Alfred Vargas
|actor
|Quezon City councilor
|Quezon City representative
|YES
|Yeng Guiao
|PBA coach
|Pampanga vice gov
|Pampanga representative
|YES
|Lino Cayetano
|director
|Fort Boni (Taguig) brgy captain
|Taguig representative
|YES
|Jolo Revilla
|actor
|Bacoor (Cavite) brgy captain
|Cavite vice governor
|YES
|Yoyong Martirez
|former PBA player/comedian
|Pasig City vice mayor
|Pasig City councilor
|YES
|Christopher de Leon
|actor
|Batangas board member
|Batangas representative
|NO
|Shalani Soledad
|TV host
|Valenzuela councilor
|Valenzuela representative
|NO
|Lou Veloso
|comedian
|Manila councilor
|Manila vice mayor
|NO
|Alex Castro
|actor/model
|Marilao (Bulacan) councilor
|Marilao (Bulacan) vice mayor
|NO
|Patrick dela Rosa
|former actor
|Oriental Mindoro board member
|Baco (Oriental Mindoro) mayor
|NO
Also among the celebrity candidates who tried their luck this year are 17 who either lost in the 2010 elections or who had run in earlier elections but not in 2010. Only 7 of them won.
|CANDIDATE
|OCCUPATION
|POSITION RAN FOR IN 2010
|POSITION RAN FOR IN 2013
|WON IN 2013?
|Joseph Estrada
|former actor
|president
|Manila mayor
|YES
|Jestoni Alarcon
|actor
|Rizal rep.
|Rizal board member
|YES
|Dingdong Avanzado
|singer
|Siquijor rep
|Siquijor vice governor
|YES
|Anjo Yllana
|actor/host
|Parañaque City vice mayor
|Quezon City councilor
|YES
|Ryan Yllana
|actor
|Parañaque City councilor
|Parañaque City councilor
|YES
|Binky Favis
|former basketball coach
|Parañaque City councilor
|Parañaque City councilor
|YES
|Franz Pumaren
|basketball coach
|Quezon City rep
|Quezon City councilor
|YES
|Imelda Papin
|singer
|Senator
|San Jose del Monte City rep.
|NO
|Joey Marquez
|actor/host
|Parañaque rep.
|Parañaque representative
|NO
|Rey Malonzo
|former actor
|Caloocan City vice mayor
|Caloocan City vice mayor
|NO
|Arvin “Tado” Jimenez
|comedian
|Marikina City councilor
|Marikina City councilor
|NO
|Jobelle Salvador
|former actress
|Makati City vice mayor
|Parañaque City councilor
|NO
|Bobby Guanzon
|former broadcaster
|Caloocan city rep
|Caloocan city representative
|NO
|Tito Valera
|former PBA player/referee
|Caloocan city rep
|Caloocan City vice mayor
|NO
|Dan Alvaro
|actor
|Novaliches (QC) councilor
|Quezon City councilor
|NO
|Anthony Castelo
|singer
|senator (disqualified)
|Quezon City councilor
|NO
|Dennis Padilla
|actor
|didn't run (Caloocan City councilor, 2001-2007)
|Laguna board member
|NO
As for the 25 newcomers, only 8 won in this year's elections.
|CANDIDATE
|OCCUPATION
|POSITION RAN FOR IN 2013
|WON IN 2013?
|Sol Aragones
|broadcaster
|Laguna representative
|YES
|Jinkee Pacquiao
|product endorser
|Sarangani vice governor
|YES
|Lito Camo
|singer/composer
|Oriental Mindoro board member
|YES
|Charee Pineda
|actress
|Valenzuela City councilor
|YES
|Lala Sotto
|actress
|Quezon City councilor
|YES
|Matthew Mendoza
|actor
|Puerto Princesa (Palawan) councilor
|YES
|Maynard Lapid
|actor
|Pampanga board member
|YES
|Wahoo Sotto
|actor
|Parañaque City councilor
|YES
|Aga Muhlach
|actor
|Camarines Sur representative
|NO
|Annabelle Rama
|talent manager
|Cebu City representative
|NO
|Rez Cortez
|actor
|Camarines Sur representative
|NO
|Gani Oro
|former broadcaster
|Quezon City representative
|NO
|Amay Bisaya
|comedian
|Bohol governor
|NO
|Richard Gomez
|actor
|Ormoc (Leyte) mayor
|NO
|Rey Valera
|singer/composer
|Meycauayan (Bulacan) vice mayor
|NO
|Heber Bartolome
|former singer/composer
|Quezon City councilor
|NO
|Allan Paule
|actor
|Muntinlupa City councilor
|NO
|TJ Trinidad
|actor
|Pasay City councilor
|NO
|Ervic Vijandre
|actor/model
|Taguig City councilor
|NO
|Joko Diaz
|actor
|Batangas board member
|NO
|Emilio Garcia
|actor
|Laguna board member
|NO
|Gerald Ejercito
|actor
|Laguna board member
|NO
|Gerome Ejercito
|basketball player
|Laguna board member
|NO
|Long Mejia
|comedian
|Calumpit (Bulacan) councilor
|NO
|Jograd dela Torre
|former singer/composer
|Manila councilor
|NO
Quezon City has the most number of celebrity candidates, with 13. Nine of them won.
Parañaque City and Laguna come next with the most number of celebrity candidates, with 8 each. Six won in Parañaque City, while 4 won in Laguna.
For the 2010 elections, Rappler estimates that 80 celebrities joined the polls, and only 49 won.
Among those who participated in the 2010 elections but didn't run this year are:
Winners in 2010
Losers in 2010
