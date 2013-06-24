Star-studded gov't: More celebs win in 2013 polls

MANILA, Philippines - Expect to see more TV personalities and celebrities in politics this year.

Rappler estimates that a total of 51 celebrity candidates – including actors, singers, sports and news personalities – won various elective positions in the 2013 midterm elections in May. We counted a total of 84 celebrities and TV personalities who joined this year's races.

That's more than the 49 celebrity candidates, based on Rappler estimates, who won in the 2010 elections.

Dominating the list of celebrity winners this year are 32 candidates who are all reelectionists.

CANDIDATE OCCUPATION POSITION RAN FOR IN 2013 Lucy Torres actress/model Leyte representative Alma Moreno actress Parañaque City councilor Angelica Jones former actress Laguna board member Bob dela Cruz former PBB housemate Marilao (Bulacan) councilor Bok Inciong former singer Parañaque City councilor Charmie Benavides actress Pasig City councilor Christina Gonzalez actress Tacloban (Leyte) councilor Daisy Reyes actress Pateros councilor Dan Fernandez actor Laguna representative Daniel Fernando actor Bulacan vice governor ER Ejercito actor Laguna governor Gary Estrada actor Quezon board member Gian Sotto actor Quezon City councilor Guia Gomez former actress San Juan City mayor Herbert Bautista actor QC mayor Isko Moreno actor Manila vice mayor Jason Webb former basketball player Parañaque City councilor Kaka Balagtas director San Antonio (Nueva Ecija) vice mayor Lani Mercado actress Bacoord, Cavite, representative Maita Sanchez former actress Pagsanjan (Laguna) mayor Manny Pacquiao boxer Sarangani rep Maricel Morales actress Angeles City (Pampanga) councilor Maybelyn dela Cruz actress Dagupan City (Pangasinan) councilor Monsour del Rosario actor Makati City councilor Precious Hipolito former actress Quezon City councilor Robert Ortega actor Manila councilor Roderick Paulate actor Quezon City councilor Roselle Nava actress/singer Parañaque City councilor Teri Onor comedian Bataan board member Vilma Santos actress Batangas governor Yul Servo actor Manila councilor Mark Leviste actor Batangas vice governor



Sixteen of them, mostly incumbent councilors, ran in various localities in the National Capital Region.

As for incumbents who sought other posts, most didn't fair well in the recently-concluded polls. In the case of 10 incumbent celebrity politicians who aimed for either a higher or lower elective position, only 5 are successful in their bid.

CANDIDATE OCCUPATION POSITION WON IN 2010 POSITION RAN FOR IN 2013 WON IN 2013? Alfred Vargas actor Quezon City councilor Quezon City representative YES Yeng Guiao PBA coach Pampanga vice gov Pampanga representative YES Lino Cayetano director Fort Boni (Taguig) brgy captain Taguig representative YES Jolo Revilla actor Bacoor (Cavite) brgy captain Cavite vice governor YES Yoyong Martirez former PBA player/comedian Pasig City vice mayor Pasig City councilor YES Christopher de Leon actor Batangas board member Batangas representative NO Shalani Soledad TV host Valenzuela councilor Valenzuela representative NO Lou Veloso comedian Manila councilor Manila vice mayor NO Alex Castro actor/model Marilao (Bulacan) councilor Marilao (Bulacan) vice mayor NO Patrick dela Rosa former actor Oriental Mindoro board member Baco (Oriental Mindoro) mayor NO



Also among the celebrity candidates who tried their luck this year are 17 who either lost in the 2010 elections or who had run in earlier elections but not in 2010. Only 7 of them won.

CANDIDATE OCCUPATION POSITION RAN FOR IN 2010 POSITION RAN FOR IN 2013 WON IN 2013? Joseph Estrada former actor president Manila mayor YES Jestoni Alarcon actor Rizal rep. Rizal board member YES Dingdong Avanzado singer Siquijor rep Siquijor vice governor YES Anjo Yllana actor/host Parañaque City vice mayor Quezon City councilor YES Ryan Yllana actor Parañaque City councilor Parañaque City councilor YES Binky Favis former basketball coach Parañaque City councilor Parañaque City councilor YES Franz Pumaren basketball coach Quezon City rep Quezon City councilor YES Imelda Papin singer Senator San Jose del Monte City rep. NO Joey Marquez actor/host Parañaque rep. Parañaque representative NO Rey Malonzo former actor Caloocan City vice mayor Caloocan City vice mayor NO Arvin “Tado” Jimenez comedian Marikina City councilor Marikina City councilor NO Jobelle Salvador former actress Makati City vice mayor Parañaque City councilor NO Bobby Guanzon former broadcaster Caloocan city rep Caloocan city representative NO Tito Valera former PBA player/referee Caloocan city rep Caloocan City vice mayor NO Dan Alvaro actor Novaliches (QC) councilor Quezon City councilor NO Anthony Castelo singer senator (disqualified) Quezon City councilor NO Dennis Padilla actor didn't run (Caloocan City councilor, 2001-2007) Laguna board member NO



As for the 25 newcomers, only 8 won in this year's elections.

CANDIDATE OCCUPATION POSITION RAN FOR IN 2013 WON IN 2013? Sol Aragones broadcaster Laguna representative YES Jinkee Pacquiao product endorser Sarangani vice governor YES Lito Camo singer/composer Oriental Mindoro board member YES Charee Pineda actress Valenzuela City councilor YES Lala Sotto actress Quezon City councilor YES Matthew Mendoza actor Puerto Princesa (Palawan) councilor YES Maynard Lapid actor Pampanga board member YES Wahoo Sotto actor Parañaque City councilor YES Aga Muhlach actor Camarines Sur representative NO Annabelle Rama talent manager Cebu City representative NO Rez Cortez actor Camarines Sur representative NO Gani Oro former broadcaster Quezon City representative NO Amay Bisaya comedian Bohol governor NO Richard Gomez actor Ormoc (Leyte) mayor NO Rey Valera singer/composer Meycauayan (Bulacan) vice mayor NO Heber Bartolome former singer/composer Quezon City councilor NO Allan Paule actor Muntinlupa City councilor NO TJ Trinidad actor Pasay City councilor NO Ervic Vijandre actor/model Taguig City councilor NO Joko Diaz actor Batangas board member NO Emilio Garcia actor Laguna board member NO Gerald Ejercito actor Laguna board member NO Gerome Ejercito basketball player Laguna board member NO Long Mejia comedian Calumpit (Bulacan) councilor NO Jograd dela Torre former singer/composer Manila councilor NO



Quezon City has the most number of celebrity candidates, with 13. Nine of them won.

Parañaque City and Laguna come next with the most number of celebrity candidates, with 8 each. Six won in Parañaque City, while 4 won in Laguna.

For the 2010 elections, Rappler estimates that 80 celebrities joined the polls, and only 49 won.

Among those who participated in the 2010 elections but didn't run this year are:

Winners in 2010

Actress Marjorie Barreto (Caloocan City councilor)

Former broadcaster Mon Ilagan (Cainta, Rizal mayor)

Losers in 2010

Actress Aiko Melendez (Quezon City vice mayor)

Actress Ara Mina (Quezon City councilor)

Comedian Arnell Ignacio (Quezon City councilor)

Actor Cesar Montano (Bohol governor)

Actor Jaime Fabregas (Quezon City councilor)

Broadcaster Jay Sonza (senator)

Musician John Lesaca (Quezon City councilor)

Comedian Ogie Diaz (Quezon City councilor)

Singer/actor Rico J. Puno (Makati City vice mayor)

Actor Rommel Padilla (Nueva Ecija vice governor)

Actress Glenda Garcia (Quezon City councilor)

Beauty queen/actress Maria Isabel Lopez (Quezon City councilor)

Actor Ricky Davao (Quezon City councilor)

– Rappler.com



