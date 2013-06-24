PHVOTE 2013

Star-studded gov't: More celebs win in 2013 polls

by Reynaldo Santos Jr
Posted on 06/22/2013 1:56 PM  | Updated 06/24/2013 10:06 AM

MANILA, Philippines - Expect to see more TV personalities and celebrities in politics this year.

Rappler estimates that a total of 51 celebrity candidates – including actors, singers, sports and news personalities – won various elective positions in the 2013 midterm elections in May. We counted a total of 84 celebrities and TV personalities who joined this year's races.

That's more than the 49 celebrity candidates, based on Rappler estimates, who won in the 2010 elections.

Dominating the list of celebrity winners this year are 32 candidates who are all reelectionists.

CANDIDATE OCCUPATION POSITION RAN FOR IN 2013
Lucy Torres actress/model Leyte representative
Alma Moreno actress Parañaque City councilor
Angelica Jones former actress Laguna board member
Bob dela Cruz former PBB housemate Marilao (Bulacan) councilor
Bok Inciong former singer Parañaque City councilor
Charmie Benavides actress Pasig City councilor
Christina Gonzalez actress Tacloban (Leyte) councilor
Daisy Reyes actress Pateros councilor
Dan Fernandez actor Laguna representative
Daniel Fernando actor Bulacan vice governor
ER Ejercito actor Laguna governor
Gary Estrada actor Quezon board member
Gian Sotto actor Quezon City councilor
Guia Gomez former actress San Juan City mayor
Herbert Bautista actor QC mayor
Isko Moreno actor Manila vice mayor
Jason Webb former basketball player Parañaque City councilor
Kaka Balagtas director San Antonio (Nueva Ecija) vice mayor
Lani Mercado actress Bacoord, Cavite, representative
Maita Sanchez former actress Pagsanjan (Laguna) mayor
Manny Pacquiao boxer Sarangani rep
Maricel Morales actress Angeles City (Pampanga) councilor
Maybelyn dela Cruz actress Dagupan City (Pangasinan) councilor
Monsour del Rosario actor Makati City councilor
Precious Hipolito former actress Quezon City councilor
Robert Ortega actor Manila councilor
Roderick Paulate actor Quezon City councilor
Roselle Nava actress/singer Parañaque City councilor
Teri Onor comedian Bataan board member
Vilma Santos actress Batangas governor
Yul Servo actor Manila councilor
Mark Leviste actor Batangas vice governor


Sixteen of them, mostly incumbent councilors, ran in various localities in the National Capital Region.

As for incumbents who sought other posts, most didn't fair well in the recently-concluded polls. In the case of 10 incumbent celebrity politicians who aimed for either a higher or lower elective position, only 5 are successful in their bid.

CANDIDATE OCCUPATION POSITION WON IN 2010 POSITION RAN FOR IN 2013 WON IN 2013?
Alfred Vargas actor Quezon City councilor Quezon City representative YES
Yeng Guiao PBA coach Pampanga vice gov Pampanga representative YES
Lino Cayetano director Fort Boni (Taguig) brgy captain Taguig representative YES
Jolo Revilla actor Bacoor (Cavite) brgy captain Cavite vice governor YES
Yoyong Martirez former PBA player/comedian Pasig City vice mayor Pasig City councilor YES
Christopher de Leon actor Batangas board member Batangas representative NO
Shalani Soledad TV host Valenzuela councilor Valenzuela representative NO
Lou Veloso comedian Manila councilor Manila vice mayor NO
Alex Castro actor/model Marilao (Bulacan) councilor Marilao (Bulacan) vice mayor NO
Patrick dela Rosa former actor Oriental Mindoro board member Baco (Oriental Mindoro) mayor NO


Also among the celebrity candidates who tried their luck this year are 17 who either lost in the 2010 elections or who had run in earlier elections but not in 2010. Only 7 of them won.

CANDIDATE OCCUPATION POSITION RAN FOR IN 2010 POSITION RAN FOR IN 2013 WON IN 2013?
Joseph Estrada former actor president Manila mayor YES
Jestoni Alarcon actor Rizal rep. Rizal board member YES
Dingdong Avanzado singer Siquijor rep Siquijor vice governor YES
Anjo Yllana actor/host Parañaque City vice mayor Quezon City councilor YES
Ryan Yllana actor Parañaque City councilor Parañaque City councilor YES
Binky Favis former basketball coach Parañaque City councilor Parañaque City councilor YES
Franz Pumaren basketball coach Quezon City rep Quezon City councilor YES
Imelda Papin singer Senator San Jose del Monte City rep. NO
Joey Marquez actor/host Parañaque rep. Parañaque representative NO
Rey Malonzo former actor Caloocan City vice mayor Caloocan City vice mayor NO
Arvin “Tado” Jimenez comedian Marikina City councilor Marikina City councilor NO
Jobelle Salvador former actress Makati City vice mayor Parañaque City councilor NO
Bobby Guanzon former broadcaster Caloocan city rep Caloocan city representative NO
Tito Valera former PBA player/referee Caloocan city rep Caloocan City vice mayor NO
Dan Alvaro actor Novaliches (QC) councilor Quezon City councilor NO
Anthony Castelo singer senator (disqualified) Quezon City councilor NO
Dennis Padilla actor didn't run (Caloocan City councilor, 2001-2007) Laguna board member NO


As for the 25 newcomers, only 8 won in this year's elections.

CANDIDATE OCCUPATION POSITION RAN FOR IN 2013 WON IN 2013?
Sol Aragones broadcaster Laguna representative YES
Jinkee Pacquiao product endorser Sarangani vice governor YES
Lito Camo singer/composer Oriental Mindoro board member YES
Charee Pineda actress Valenzuela City councilor YES
Lala Sotto actress Quezon City councilor YES
Matthew Mendoza actor Puerto Princesa (Palawan) councilor YES
Maynard Lapid actor Pampanga board member YES
Wahoo Sotto actor Parañaque City councilor YES
Aga Muhlach actor Camarines Sur representative NO
Annabelle Rama talent manager Cebu City representative NO
Rez Cortez actor Camarines Sur representative NO
Gani Oro former broadcaster Quezon City representative NO
Amay Bisaya comedian Bohol governor NO
Richard Gomez actor Ormoc (Leyte) mayor NO
Rey Valera singer/composer Meycauayan (Bulacan) vice mayor NO
Heber Bartolome former singer/composer Quezon City councilor NO
Allan Paule actor Muntinlupa City councilor NO
TJ Trinidad actor Pasay City councilor NO
Ervic Vijandre actor/model Taguig City councilor NO
Joko Diaz actor Batangas board member NO
Emilio Garcia actor Laguna board member NO
Gerald Ejercito actor Laguna board member NO
Gerome Ejercito basketball player Laguna board member NO
Long Mejia comedian Calumpit (Bulacan) councilor NO
Jograd dela Torre former singer/composer Manila councilor NO


Quezon City has the most number of celebrity candidates, with 13. Nine of them won.

Parañaque City and Laguna come next with the most number of celebrity candidates, with 8 each. Six won in Parañaque City, while 4 won in Laguna.

For the 2010 elections, Rappler estimates that 80 celebrities joined the polls, and only 49 won.

Among those who participated in the 2010 elections but didn't run this year are:

Winners in 2010

  • Actress Marjorie Barreto (Caloocan City councilor)
  • Former broadcaster Mon Ilagan (Cainta, Rizal mayor)

Losers in 2010

  • Actress Aiko Melendez (Quezon City vice mayor)
  • Actress Ara Mina (Quezon City councilor)
  • Comedian Arnell Ignacio (Quezon City councilor)
  • Actor Cesar Montano (Bohol governor)
  • Actor Jaime Fabregas (Quezon City councilor)
  • Broadcaster Jay Sonza (senator)
  • Musician John Lesaca (Quezon City councilor)
  • Comedian Ogie Diaz (Quezon City councilor)
  • Singer/actor Rico J. Puno (Makati City vice mayor)
  • Actor Rommel Padilla (Nueva Ecija vice governor)
  • Actress Glenda Garcia (Quezon City councilor)
  • Beauty queen/actress Maria Isabel Lopez (Quezon City councilor)
  • Actor Ricky Davao (Quezon City councilor)

– Rappler.com

