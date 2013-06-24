Kin, lawyers, big business among Team PNoy donors

MANILA, Philippines – Eleven candidates of the administration senatorial slate Team PNoy received a combined P894,088,297.79 in campaign contributions.

Individuals who donated to their campaign funds included mostly relatives, lawyers from famous law firms, and a few family friends who are connected to government offices.

Some of the companies which donated to a few of President Benigno Aquino III's candidates have businesses that need franchises and other special permits from national government agencies.

Rappler went through the list of contributors of each candidate under the Team PNoy slate, as stated in their respective Schedules of Contributions Received (SCRs) that the Commission on Elections (Comelec) made available to Rappler.

SCRs are the detailed lists of contributors, amounts of contributions, and dates when the contributions were made – as opposed to the Statements of Contributions and Expenditures which reflect only totals of contributions from political parties, other sources, and the candidates' own money.

One Team PNoy candidate – Jamby Madrigal – did not receive contributions from other people. She reported spending only her own money for the campaign.

Click on the surnames below to jump to that candidate's notable contributors.

Angara | Aquino | Cayetano | Escudero | Hontiveros | Legarda | Magsaysay | Pimentel | Poe | Trillanes | Villar

Juan Edgardo Angara

Total Contributions Received: P113,328,397.20

Senator-elect Sonny Angara received P40 million from his father, outgoing Sen Edgardo Angara. His aunt, outgoing Aurora governor and now Lone Rep Bellaflor Angara-Castillo, and his cousin Lindy Castillo gave P1 million each.

Seventeen lawyers from the elder Angara's law firm, the ACCRA Law Offices, contributed a total of P13.3 million to the younger Angara's campaign kitty.

Risa A. Moises, president of bus company Genesis Transport Services Inc. (GTSI), donated P5 million, while Patricia Jenny Moises-Afuang, a general manager in GTSI, gave P100,000.

Delro Realty Inc, a company situated in the same office building as GTSI, donated P9,696,456.86 worth of air time. Sea and Sierra Vista Inc, a company from from Baler, Aurora, also donated air time worth P11,071,940.34.

Lydia Echauz, former President of Far Eastern University, gave P300,000. Her daughter, businesswoman Patricia Echauz-Chilip, gave P5 million.

Eumeriano Aquende from Legazpi City, Albay, contributed P3.5 million. Dalmacio O. Lim of Lim Ho Chuan Seng Enterprises in Ozamis City, Misamis Occidental, donated P2.5 million. Protech Technology, a physical security equipment company in Pasay City, gave P2 million.

Paolo Benigno Aquino IV

Total Contributions Received: P125,493,000.00

Several of Bam Aquino's relatives contributed to his 2013 senatorial campaign:

Paul Aquino, father - a total of P10.258 million

Agapito "Butz" Aquino, uncle - P10 million

Cecilia Theresa S. Aquino - P5 million

Roxanne Aquino - P5 million

Rene Aguirre, uncle - P2 million

Aurora Rosario Aquino-Oreta - P835,000

Two members of the Lichauco clan, Jorge and Ma. Margarita, gave a combined P4 million. Francis and Kenneth Silayan Go donated a combined P2 million.

Relatives of his wife Timi Gomez also contributed. Two from the Reyes Gomez family gave huge amounts of money to his campaign: Vicente Reyes Gomez with P5 million, and Consuelo Reyes Gomez with P10 million.

Jose Luis Gomez, a sponsor in Bam's and Timi's wedding in September 2012, contributed a total of P5 million.

Nine top officials of the Energy Development Corporation, a company owned by the Lopezes, contributed a combined P10.1 million in cash.

Domingo Lee, a family friend and former ambassador to China bypassed three times by the Commission on Appointments, donated P6 million.

Vicente Tan Lao, the top taxpayer in 2010 and owner of Persan Construction Inc, donated a total of P5 million. Another construction magnate, Michael Allan Sicat of MES Construction Inc, also gave P5 million.

Federico Galang, Vice President and CEO of Philippine Commercial Capital Inc, contributed P5 million. Nilo B. Peña, a member of the Board of Directors of Sun Life Financial Philippines, gave a total of P2.3 million.

Dorothy Dizon, an attorney based in Hong Kong, gave P2.5 million. Recaredo E. Reyes, an Ateneo de Manila University alumnus, gave P5 million.

Alan Peter Cayetano

Total Contributions Received: P130,425,463.81 (the largest among Team PNoy candidates)

Two individuals contributed P10 million each to Cayetano: Nacionalista Party presidenty and outgoing Sen Manuel Villar, and business executive Raoul Antonio Littaua.

Three members of the Zamora clan donated to the re-elected senator: returning San Juan City Rep. Ronaldo Zamora, P5 million; San Juan City vice mayor-elect Francisco Javier Zamora, P1 million; and Martin Antonio Zamora, senior vice president at Nickel Asia Corporation (NAC), P5 million.

NAC senior vice president Jose Bayani Baylon donated P7 million.

Three Cebuanos contributed P5 million each: businessman John Antonio Cabigon from Consolacion town, Dr. Lucelle Mercado of Cebu City, and shipping heir Joseph Gothong of Cebu City.

Jorge Jaime V. Pascual donated P5 million, the same amount he gave to the 2010 senatorial campaign of Cayetano's sister, Pia.

Three lawyers connected to "The Firm," or CVC Law, donated to Cayetano's campaign: John Jerico Balismono and Alfredo Molo, with P500,000 each; and Kristoffer James Purisima, with P200,000.

Other contributors include:

Ma. Milagrosa Dieza, entrepreneur - P5 million

Rowel S. Barba, lawyer and vice president of RFM Corp. - P3 million

Ermerito Remulla - P3 million

Angel Ngu - P2.5 million

Jose Emmanuel Escaro, Assistant Secretary in the Office of the President - P2 million

Dr. Billy T. Tusalem of Cagayan de Oro City - P1.5 million

Edmundo L. Tan, Sabino Acut, Jr. and Bernard Lopez, senior partners of the Tan Acut Lopez and Pison Law Offices - a combined P1.3 million in donations

Mark Christian Ampig, director of Alabang Auto Exchange - P1 million

Atty. Antonio Bucoy - P1 million

Joseph Robert de Claro, President of JMango Philippines - P1 million

Darwin Icay, Taguig City councilor and spokesperson of his wife, Taguig City mayor Lani Cayetano - P1 million

Victor Andres Manhit, managing director of Stratbase Consultancy Inc. - P1 million

Medialdea Ata Bello Guevarra and Suarez Law Office - P1 million

Aurora Rosario Aquino-Oreta - P500,000

Rene Carl Cayetano, brother - P500,000

Francis Escudero

Total Contributions Received: P101,470,000.00



Two businessmen and one company gave P10 million to Chiz Escudero's campaign:

Frabelle Corporation, of which Escudero was an erstwhile endorser

Engr. Reynaldo Manalansan, manager of Tokwing Construction Corp.

Jose Rizalino Acuzar, chairman of New San Jose Builders, Inc. in Balanga, Bataan, and a funder of President Aquino's campaign in 2010.

Other notable businesses and businessmen gave various amounts of money to Escudero:

BA Securities Inc., a securities brokerage firm - P5 million

Myla Villanueva, founder and director of MDI Group Holdings - P5 million

Noe Taojo, Davao City businessman - P4 million

Josue Tesado, Davao City businessman - P3 million

Stephen Arapoc, businessman from Molave, Zamboanga del Sur - P3 million

Ferdinand Galang, vice president of Hexat Mining Corp. in Davao del Norte - P3 million

Angel Tactay, general manager of ACT Machineries and Metal Corp. in Isabela - P3 million

Philippine Union Realty Development Corp. - P2 million

Abraham Dizon, manager of Metalworking Industries Association of the Philippines - P2 million

Andre Pablo Fausto, owner of Nayon Kontrol Systems - P2 million

Deogracias Ramon Olvina, Jr., EVP of Globalport 9000, Inc. - P1 million

Daniel Laogan, Jr., Blue Diamond executive at NU Skin - P1 million

George Tiu Chua, director at Asia United Bank Corp. - P500,000

Benedict Julius Ibuyan, officer at Petrotrade Philippines - P500,000

Jose Exiquel Esguerra, officer at Petrotrade Philippines - P500,000

Lawyers from different law firms also contributed to Escudero's campaign, with a combined amount of P14.95 million. Included in this list is Diosdado Marasigan, Escudero's fellow partner at EMSAVVIL, who contributed P1 million.

Ana Theresia Hontiveros

Total Contributions Received: P79,790,900.00

Among Risa Hontiveros' first contributors are Mariel Vince Repisura and Edwin Santiago, top officials of SEDPI Group of Social Enterprises.

Her biggest donor was Edward Aguilar, giving P3.5 million. He is followed by 3 individuals donating P3 million each: Wilfredo Comia from La Trinidad, Benguet; Yi Shan Dong from Barangay Talipapa, Quezon City; and Teodoro Camacho IV, President and CEO of real estate agency LGTM Corp.

Former Zamboanga Sibugay Gov George Hofer, now based in Cebu City, contributed a total of P3 million. Another Cebuano, businessman Clifford Gaite from Toledo City, donated a total of P2.7 million.

Businessman and governor-elect Zaldy Villa of Siquijor donated P2 million. Mark Anthony Cruz, Hontiveros' fellow Akbayan member and candidate for Taguig City councilor this year, gave P1 million.

Ruel Murakami, an erstwhile National People's Army (NPA) target, gave a total of P2 million.

Robert Francis Garcia, a former NPA member and author of To Suffer Thy Comrades, a book about NPA purges in the 1980s, gave P250,000. Jorge Baviera, an activist during the Marcos regime, gave P2 million.

Gabriel Paolo "Heart" Diño, the first transgender chairperson of the University of the Philippines Diliman Student Council, shelled out P300,000.

Leloy Claudio, a faculty member at the Ateneo de Manila University, gave P1 million. Singer and composer Noel Cabangon gave P100,000.

Other contributors include:

Escorton "Gordon" Teng, co-owner of Citimotors, Inc. - P2.5 million

Marianne Hontiveros, CEO of AirAsia Philippines - P2 million

Edison Chua - a total of P1.5 million

Antonio Modesto Aquino, president of Autohaus BMW Philippines - P1 million

Cecilia Garrucho, president of the Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) - P1 million

Teresita Hontiveros - P1 million

Philip Juico, dean of La Salle Graduate School of Business and husband of Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office chair Margie Juico - P1 million

Cecilia Lero - P1 million

Edward Lopez Jr., executive vice president of Rustan's Supermarket, Inc. - P1 million

Dr. Antonio Periquet, former Health Secretary - P1 million

Lorna Regina Legarda

Total Contributions Received: P61,940,774.00

Sen Loren Legarda received a huge assist from her party, the Nationalist People's Coalition (NPC). Its president, Frisco San Juan, donated P10 million to her campaign, while NPC itself gave P1,814,615.

The JALCO Group of Companies contributed P10 million. Four other companies also assisted Legarda through donations:

Capital Wise Group Ltd - P3 million

Philasia Resources Development Corp - P2 million

Store Specialists Inc, an affiliate of Rustan's - P2 million

Pasajero Motors Corp - P1 million

Leonardo Flores and Jesus Pineda gave P8 million and P5 million, respectively. Friend and fashion designer Celestina Ocampo donated P4.5 million, while Carmelo Santiago gave P3 million.

Restaurateurs Gilbert Pangilinan, Enrico Dee, and Ma. Estela Nievera of Cerveseria restaurant-bar in Makati contributed a combined P5 million to Legarda's campaign kitty.

Antonio Lopa, president and CEO of EquitiWorld Securities Inc, gave P1 million. Four members of the Huibonhua family in Taguig City contributed a combined P1 million.

Legarda's father, Antonio Sr, donated P1 million. Benjamin Legarda and Ariston Bautista also gave P1 million each.

Ramon Magsaysay Jr.

Total Contributions Received: P51,084,000.00

The sole P10 million donor to defeated candidate Jun Magsaysay was Enato Magadia, president of Metro Alliance Holdings and Equities Corp.

Two other business bigwigs gave P5 million each: Teodoro Camacho IV of LGTM Corp, and Ramon Jacinto.

Most contributions came from various cable companies across the country:

Colorview CATV, Inc. in Olongapo City, Zambales - a combined P5.5 million as personal loans

Quezon CATV, Inc. - P5 million as personal loan

Cable Television Network, Inc. in Mandaluyong City - P500,000 in cash

Amity Satellite Systems, Inc. in Malate, Manila - P300,000 in cash

ClusterAsia Corp. in Makati City - P200,000 in cash

MSC Cable Television Corp. in Northern Samar - P200,000 in cash

Country Cable Network, Inc. in Mandaluyong City - P100,000 in cash

Four other cable-related executives and entities donated to Magsaysay:

Julian Z. Ventura, co-chairman of the Technical Committee, Philippine Cable Television Association - P250,000

Cyo International, a provider of cable TV equipment - P100,000

Reuel Dominguez, managing director of Bicol CATV System Inc. - P100,000

Felipe Bince, president of Choice Cable TV Inc. - P100,000

Magsaysay, an engineer by profession, was into cable TV business before he turned the company over to his son.

Two officials who served under President Fidel V. Ramos contributed to Jun Magsaysay's campaign: Isabel Caro-Wilson, former ambassador to Spain; and Escolastica Segovia, executive director of the Garments and Textiles Board under the Department of Tourism.

Gregorio B. Trinidad, father of former Pasay City mayor Peewee Trinidad, donated P200,000.

Cecilia Magsaysay gave P2 million. His sister, Milagros Magsaysay-Valenzuela, donated P100,000. Ma. Luisa and Angel Magsaysay-Corpuz gave P1 million each.

Aquilino Pimentel III

Total Contributions Received: P74,756,967.10

Most of re-elected Sen Koko Pimentel's major contributors are associated with Maryland Distributors Inc (MDI), under the Monheim Group of Companies (MGC).

Seven current and former directors of MDI – Ramon Abad, Gino Baltao, Gina Tolentino, Nelson Escobar, Benjamin Ros, Alfonso Arante and Mary Bernadine Tionloc – gave a total of P9.6 million to Pimentel's campaign.

MDI and 6 other distributors under MGC added P10.2 million. Even the SEB Commercial Center, where MGC's head office is located, donated P2 million.

The directors mentioned above were respondents in a lawsuit over the tampering of Red Bull energy drinks. The case was dismissed by the Department of Justice in December 2012.

Other notable donors are:

Pan Atlantic Holdings, Corp. - P5 million

Jose Antonio Alonte, Jr., CEO of Information Gateway, Inc. - P5 million

Ignacio Arnaiz - P5 million

Expo Concepts Management Philippines, Inc. - P4 million

Han Christopher Kintanar, public relations consultant from Cebu City and son of former vice mayor Vicente Kintanar, Jr. - P 2,176,467.10 in kind

Abel Manliclic, Managing Director, Neumann & Mueller Phils., Inc - P2 million

Enrique Yusingco, vice president at San Miguel Corp. - P2 million

Antonio Sarmiento, Jr., businessman - P1.5 million

Ador Abrogena, executive vice president of Banco de Oro - P1 million

Ronnie Arco, businessman - P1 million

Alykhan Fernandez, businessman from Odiongan, Romblon - P500,000

Famatigan, Famatigan and Associates, an accounting law firm - P500,000

Grace Poe-Llamanzares

Total Contributions Received: P123,605,341.27

Grace Poe's mother, Susan Roces (going by her married name Jesusa Poe), donated a total of P17,390,271.71. FPJ Productions Inc, the company named after his father Fernando Poe, Jr., contributed a combined P12,701,955.56 in cash and in kind.

Her husband, Teodoro Llamanzares, gave P4 million to her campaign.

Three businessmen each gave P10 million to Poe:

Thomas A. Tan, a member of the San Miguel Corp. board of directors

Edwin L. Luy, president of Triton Securities Corp., and

Michael Escaler, chairman and president of All Asian Countertrade, Inc.

Another individual, John Paul L. Ang, contributed a total of P10 million.

These individuals gave P5 million each:

Kasigod Jamias, president of Zuellig Corporation

Bryan U. Villanueva, incorporator of Top Frontier Investment Holding, Inc.

Paulo E. Campos, Jr., general manager of The Pearl Hotel Manila

Juan Carlos Syquia, managing director and country head of Standard Chartered Bank, gave P1 million. His brother, Juan Martin Syquia, contributed P1.5 million.

Among those who contributed P1 million were:

Carlos Cao Jr, former Philippine Overseas Employment Administration chief

Roger Federezo of FPJ for President Movement (FPJPM)

Philip E. Juico, dean of De La Salle Graduate School of Business and husband of Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office chair Margie Juico

Alvin D. Tolentino, owner of Eastern Telecommunications

Miguel Antonio Ozaeta, director of Smart Communications, Inc.

Antonio Trillanes IV

Total Contributions Received: P29,580,000.00

Dionisio Marcos and Henry Trillanes each gave P3 million to the senator's re-election bid.

His brother, Antonio Trillanes Jr, gave P500,000. Movie producer Lily Monteverde donated P300,000.

Lawyer Reynaldo Robles contributed P1.09 million in cash and media advertisements. Atty Argee Guevarra gave P1 million.

Cynthia Villar

Total Contributions Received: P2,613,454.41

The wife of outgoing Sen Manuel Villar only had two donors, and their contributions were not in cash.

Alex Syfu, chief relations officer at advertising agency DM9 JaymeSyfu, contributed P2,063,454.41 worth of creative fees.

Maynilad Golden Production Inc. sponsored P550,000 worth of air time. – Rappler.com



