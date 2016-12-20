Light rain in parts of Luzon on Wednesday

It will be rainy in the regions of Ilocos, Cordillera, Cagayan Valley, and Central Luzon

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Parts of Luzon will experience more rain on Wednesday, December 21.

In its bulletin issued 5 pm on Tuesday, December 20, state weather bureau PAGASA said the northeast monsoon continues to affect Northern Luzon.

Light rain is expected in the regions of Ilocos, Cordillera, Cagayan Valley, and Central Luzon.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will just have isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA added that coastal waters along Northern Luzon will be moderate to rough, with moderate to strong winds. – Rappler.com