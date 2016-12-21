Rainy Christmas? Tropical depression heads for PH

The tropical depression will be named Nina when it enters PAR either Thursday night, December 22, or early Friday morning, December 23

MANILA, Philippines – It could be a rainy Christmas, with a tropical depression approaching the country.

State weather bureau PAGASA said on Wednesday, December 21, that a tropical depression is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) either Thursday night, December 22, or early Friday morning, December 23.

As of 4 pm on Wednesday, the tropical depression was 1,755 kilometers east of Mindanao, still too far to directly affect the country. It is moving west northwest at 23 kilometers per hour (km/h).

When it enters PAR, it will be given the local name Nina.

Right now, the tropical depression has maximum winds of up to 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 70 km/h.

Initial forecast models show the Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas could be affected. PAGASA is expected to release detailed updates as soon as the weather disturbance is already inside PAR.

In the meantime, light rain is expected in the regions of Ilocos, Cordillera, and Cagayan Valley on Thursday, still due to the northeast monsoon.

The rest of the country will have just isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA also said coastal waters in Northern Luzon will be moderate to rough, with moderate to strong winds. – Rappler.com