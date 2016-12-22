Tropical Storm Nock-ten, to be named Nina, nears PAR

As of Thursday morning, December 22, the tropical storm has maximum winds of up to 65 km/h and gustiness of up to 80 km/h

MANILA, Philippines – The tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) already strengthened into a tropical storm, and has been given the international name Nock-ten.

When Tropical Storm Nock-ten enters PAR either Thursday night, December 22, or early Friday morning, December 23, it will be given the local name Nina.

In a bulletin issued 11 am on Thursday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Nock-ten is located 1,380 kilometers east of Mindanao. It continues to move west northwest toward the direction of Luzon at 23 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The tropical storm has maximum winds of up to 65 km/h and gustiness of up to 80 km/h.

In the meantime, light to moderate rain is expected in the regions of Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao on Thursday.

There's also light rain in the regions of Ilocos, Cordillera, and Cagayan Valley, while the rest of the country will only have isolated rainshowers.

PAGASA earlier said coastal waters in Northern Luzon will be moderate to rough, with moderate to strong winds. – Rappler.com