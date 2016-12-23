4 areas under signal no. 1 due to Severe Tropical Storm Nina

Catanduanes, Sorsogon, Northern Samar, and Eastern Samar are placed under signal no. 1 as Nina (Nock-ten) heads for the Bicol Region

MANILA, Philippines – Severe Tropical Storm Nina (Nock-ten) slowed down and maintained its strength late Friday afternoon, December 23, as it continued heading for the Bicol Region.

In a bulletin issued 5 pm on Friday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Nina is already 700 kilometers east of Borongan, Eastern Samar. It is now moving west northwest at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 25 km/h.

The severe tropical storm still has maximum winds of up to 105 km/h and gustiness of up to 130 km/h.

Four provinces have been placed under signal number 1 as of 5 pm:

Catanduanes

Sorsogon

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

In a news briefing, PAGASA warned that Nina could intensify into a typhoon within the next 24 hours.

It is then expected to make landfall in Catanduanes on Sunday, December 25 – Christmas Day – either in the afternoon or evening.

Aside from the Bicol Region, there will also be stormy weather in Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, Zambales, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, and Northern Samar from Sunday to Monday, December 26.

Moderate to heavy rain is expected within Nina's 400-km diameter, which could bring floods and landslides. Strong winds may topple structures and trees, added PAGASA.

The state weather bureau also warned that storm surges are possible in coastal areas in Bicol, Samar, and Quezon. Sea travel is generally risky in Northern Luzon and in areas under a tropical cyclone warning signal.

Nina is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday, December 28.

– Rappler.com