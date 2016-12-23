Severe Tropical Storm Nina slightly intensifies

Nina (Nock-ten) now has maximum winds of up to 115 km/h and gustiness of up to 145 km/h. Signal no. 1 is raised in 6 provinces.

MANILA, Philippines – Severe Tropical Storm Nina (Nock-ten) slightly intensified late Friday evening, December 23, as it continued heading for the Bicol Region.

In a bulletin issued 11 pm on Friday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Nina is already 570 kilometers east northeast of Borongan, Eastern Samar. It is moving west northwest at a slightly slower 19 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 20 km/h.

The severe tropical storm now has maximum winds of up to 115 km/h and gustiness of up to 145 km/h.

Signal number 1 is raised in the following provinces:

Camarines Sur

Albay

Catanduanes

Sorsogon

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

PAGASA earlier warned that Nina would likely intensify into a typhoon by Saturday, December 24 – Christmas Eve.

It is then expected to make landfall in Catanduanes on Sunday, December 25 – Christmas Day – either in the afternoon or evening.

Aside from the Bicol Region, there will also be stormy weather in Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, Zambales, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, and Northern Samar from Sunday to Monday, December 26.

Moderate to heavy rain is expected within Nina's 400-km diameter, which could bring floods and landslides. Strong winds may topple structures and trees, added PAGASA.

The state weather bureau also warned that storm surges are possible in coastal areas in Bicol, Samar, and Quezon. Sea travel is generally risky in Northern Luzon and in areas under a tropical cyclone warning signal.

Nina is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday, December 28.

