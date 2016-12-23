Nina intensifies into a typhoon

Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten) has maximum winds of up to 135 km/h and gustiness of up to 165 km/h

MANILA, Philippines – Severe Tropical Storm Nina (Nock-ten) intensified into a typhoon before dawn on Saturday, December 24, as it continued heading for the Bicol Region.

In a bulletin issued 5 am on Saturday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Nina is already 475 kilometers east northeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar. It again slowed down, now moving west northwest at 17 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 19 km/h.

The typhoon now has maximum winds of up to 135 km/h and gustiness of up to 165 km/h.

Signal number 1 is raised in the following provinces:

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Albay

Catanduanes

Sorsogon

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Nina is expected to make landfall in Catanduanes on Sunday, December 25 – Christmas Day – either in the afternoon or evening.

Aside from the Bicol Region, there will also be stormy weather in Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, Zambales, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, and Northern Samar from Sunday to Monday, December 26.

Moderate to heavy rain is expected within Nina's 400-km diameter, which could bring floods and landslides. Strong winds may topple structures and trees, added PAGASA.

The state weather bureau also warned that storm surges are possible in coastal areas in Bicol, Samar, and Quezon. Sea travel is generally risky in Northern Luzon and in the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and the Visayas.

Nina is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday, December 28.

