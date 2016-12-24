Typhoon Nina strengthens anew as it heads for Bicol

A couple more areas are placed under signal no. 1 as Nina (Nock-ten) now has maximum winds of up to 150 km/h and gustiness of up to 185 km/h

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten) intensified further but slowed down late Saturday morning, December 24, a day before its expected landfall in the Bicol Region.

In a bulletin issued 11 am on Saturday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Nina is already 480 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes. It again slowed down, now moving west northwest at 15 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 17 km/h.

The typhoon now has maximum winds of up to 150 km/h and gustiness of up to 185 km/h.

Signal number 1 is raised in the following areas:

southern Quezon

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Northern Samar

Samar

Eastern Samar

Nina is expected to make landfall in the Catanduanes-Camarines area on Sunday, December 25 – Christmas Day – likely in the evening.

Aside from the Bicol Region, there will also be stormy weather in Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, Zambales, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, and Northern Samar from Sunday to Monday, December 26.

Moderate to heavy rain is expected within Nina's 400-km diameter, which could bring floods and landslides. Strong winds may topple structures and trees, added PAGASA.

The state weather bureau also warned that storm surges up to 2 meters high are possible in coastal areas in Bicol, Samar, and Quezon. Sea travel is generally risky in Northern Luzon and in the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and the Visayas.

Nina is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday, December 28.

– Rappler.com