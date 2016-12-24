4 areas under signal no. 2 as Nina intensifies anew

Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, and Northern Samar are placed under signal no. 2 due to Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten)

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten) again intensified late Saturday afternoon, December 24, a day before its expected landfall in Catanduanes.

In a bulletin issued 5 pm on Saturday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Nina is already 390 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes. It is still moving west northwest at 15 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The typhoon now has maximum winds of up to 175 km/h and gustiness of up to 215 km/h.

Signal number 2 is now raised in the following areas:

Catanduanes

Albay

Sorsogon

Northern Samar

Signal number 1, meanwhile, is up over:

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Romblon

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Marinduque

Quezon including Polillo Island

Samar

Eastern Samar

Biliran

northern part of Leyte

Nina is expected to make landfall in Catanduanes on Sunday, December 25 – Christmas Day – likely in the evening.

Aside from the Bicol Region, there will also be stormy weather in Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, Zambales, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, and Northern Samar from Sunday to Monday, December 26.

Moderate to heavy rain is expected within Nina's 500-km diameter, which could bring floods and landslides. Strong winds may topple structures and trees, added PAGASA.

The state weather bureau also warned that storm surges up to 2 meters high are possible in coastal areas in Bicol, Samar, and Quezon. Sea travel is generally risky in Northern Luzon and in the eastern seaboard of Central Luzon.

By Saturday night, as Filipinos are having Noche Buena for Christmas Eve, signal number 1 might already be raised in Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Aurora, Bulacan, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Aklan, and Capiz.

Nina is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday, December 28.

