Typhoon Nina: Over 2 dozen areas under signal nos. 1, 2

These areas include Catanduanes, where the typhoon will make landfall, and also Metro Manila

Published 9:05 PM, December 24, 2016
Updated 9:05 PM, December 24, 2016

Satellite image as of December 24, 8 pm. Image courtesy of NOAA

MANILA, Philippines – More than two dozen areas are now under tropical cyclone warning signals as of early Saturday evening, December 24, due to Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten). These areas include Catanduanes, where Nina will make landfall, and also Metro Manila.

In a bulletin issued 8 pm on Saturday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Nina is already 355 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes. It is still moving west northwest at 15 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The typhoon maintained its strength, with maximum winds of up to 175 km/h and gustiness of up to 215 km/h.

Signal number 2 is now raised in the following areas:

  • Camarines Sur
  • Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands
  • Catanduanes
  • Albay
  • Sorsogon
  • Northern Samar

Signal number 1, meanwhile, is up over:

  • Metro Manila
  • Bulacan
  • Cavite
  • Laguna
  • Batangas
  • Rizal
  • Quezon including Polillo Island
  • Camarines Norte
  • Aurora
  • Romblon
  • Marinduque
  • Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island
  • Oriental Mindoro
  • Aklan
  • Capiz
  • Samar
  • Eastern Samar
  • Biliran
  • Leyte
  • Bantayan Island

Nina is expected to make landfall in Catanduanes on Sunday, December 25 – Christmas Day – either in the afternoon or evening.

Aside from the Bicol Region, there will also be stormy weather in Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, Zambales, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, and Northern Samar from Sunday to Monday, December 26.

Moderate to heavy rain is expected within Nina's 500-km diameter, which could bring floods and landslides. Strong winds may topple structures and trees, added PAGASA.

The state weather bureau also warned that storm surges up to 2.5 meters high are possible in coastal areas in Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, and Catanduanes. Sea travel is generally risky in the seaboards of Luzon.

Nina is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday, December 28.

Forecast track of Typhoon Nina as of December 24, 8 pm. Image courtesy of PAGASA

