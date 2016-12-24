Catanduanes under signal no. 3 as Typhoon Nina nears

More than two dozen other areas are also under signal nos. 1 and 2 due to Nina (Nock-ten)

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Signal number 3 was raised in Catanduanes late Saturday evening, December 24, a day before the expected landfall of Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten) in the province.

In a bulletin issued 11 pm on Saturday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Nina is already 345 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes. It is moving west northwest at a slightly slower 13 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 15 km/h.

The typhoon maintained its strength, with maximum winds of up to 175 km/h and gustiness of up to 215 km/h.

Below is the full list of areas under warning signals.

Signal number 3:

Catanduanes

Signal number 2:

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Albay

Sorsogon

Northern Samar

Signal number 1:

Metro Manila

Bataan

southern Zambales

Pampanga

Nueva Ecija

Bulacan

Cavite

Laguna

Batangas

Rizal

Quezon including Polillo Island

Aurora

Romblon

Marinduque

Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island

Oriental Mindoro

Aklan

Capiz

Samar

Eastern Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Bantayan Island

Nina is expected to make landfall in Catanduanes on Sunday, December 25 – Christmas Day – either in the afternoon or evening.

Aside from the Bicol Region, there will also be stormy weather in Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, Zambales, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, and Northern Samar from Sunday to Monday, December 26.

Moderate to heavy rain is expected within Nina's 500-km diameter, which could bring floods and landslides. Strong winds may topple structures and trees, added PAGASA.

The state weather bureau also warned that storm surges up to 2.5 meters high are possible in coastal areas in Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, and Catanduanes. Sea travel is generally risky in the seaboards of Luzon and in the seaboards of Samar and Leyte.

Nina is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday, December 28.

– Rappler.com