Catanduanes under signal no. 3 as Typhoon Nina nears
MANILA, Philippines – Signal number 3 was raised in Catanduanes late Saturday evening, December 24, a day before the expected landfall of Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten) in the province.
In a bulletin issued 11 pm on Saturday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Nina is already 345 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes. It is moving west northwest at a slightly slower 13 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 15 km/h.
The typhoon maintained its strength, with maximum winds of up to 175 km/h and gustiness of up to 215 km/h.
Below is the full list of areas under warning signals.
Signal number 3:
- Catanduanes
Signal number 2:
- Camarines Norte
- Camarines Sur
- Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands
- Albay
- Sorsogon
- Northern Samar
Signal number 1:
- Metro Manila
- Bataan
- southern Zambales
- Pampanga
- Nueva Ecija
- Bulacan
- Cavite
- Laguna
- Batangas
- Rizal
- Quezon including Polillo Island
- Aurora
- Romblon
- Marinduque
- Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island
- Oriental Mindoro
- Aklan
- Capiz
- Samar
- Eastern Samar
- Biliran
- Leyte
- Bantayan Island
Nina is expected to make landfall in Catanduanes on Sunday, December 25 – Christmas Day – either in the afternoon or evening.
Aside from the Bicol Region, there will also be stormy weather in Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, Zambales, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, and Northern Samar from Sunday to Monday, December 26.
Moderate to heavy rain is expected within Nina's 500-km diameter, which could bring floods and landslides. Strong winds may topple structures and trees, added PAGASA.
The state weather bureau also warned that storm surges up to 2.5 meters high are possible in coastal areas in Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, and Catanduanes. Sea travel is generally risky in the seaboards of Luzon and in the seaboards of Samar and Leyte.
Nina is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday, December 28.
– Rappler.com