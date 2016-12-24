Typhoon Nina moves closer to Bicol
MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten) maintained its strength Sunday morning, December 25, as it moves closer to Bicol Region.
In a bulletin issued 8 am on Sunday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Nina is already 195 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes. It is moving west at 15 kilometers per hour (km/h).
The typhoon still has maximum winds of up to 175 km/h and gustiness of up to 215 km/h.
Below is the full list of areas under warning signals.
Signal number 3:
- Catanduanes
- Albay
- Camarines Sur
- Camarines Norte
Signal number 2:
- Quezon including Polillo Island
- Marinduque
- Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands
- Sorsogon
- Oriental Mindoro
- Batangas
- Laguna
- Romblon
- Northern Samar
Signal number 1:
- Metro Manila
- Bataan
- Nueva Ecija
- southern Nueva Vizcaya
- southern Quirino
- Zambales
- Pampanga
- Tarlac
- Bulacan
- Cavite
- Rizal
- Aurora
- Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island
- Aklan
- Capiz
- Samar
- Eastern Samar
- Biliran
- Leyte
- Bantayan Island
Nina is expected to make landfall in Catanduanes on Sunday afternoon or evening, causing a rainy Christmas for Filipinos.
Moderate to heavy rain is expected within Nina's 500-km diameter, which could bring floods and landslides. Strong winds may topple structures and trees, added PAGASA.
The state weather bureau also warned that storm surges up to 2.5 meters high are possible in coastal areas in Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Albay, and Catanduanes. Sea travel is risky over the seaboards of Luzon.
Nina is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday, December 28.
– Rappler.com