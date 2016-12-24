Typhoon Nina moves closer to Bicol

(UPDATED) Catanduanes, Albay, Camarines Sur, and Camarines Norte are under signal no. 3 due to Nina (Nock-ten)

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten) maintained its strength Sunday morning, December 25, as it moves closer to Bicol Region.

In a bulletin issued 8 am on Sunday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Nina is already 195 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes. It is moving west at 15 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The typhoon still has maximum winds of up to 175 km/h and gustiness of up to 215 km/h.

Below is the full list of areas under warning signals.

Signal number 3:

Catanduanes

Albay

Camarines Sur

Camarines Norte

Signal number 2:

Quezon including Polillo Island

Marinduque

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Sorsogon

Oriental Mindoro

Batangas

Laguna

Romblon

Northern Samar

Signal number 1:

Metro Manila

Bataan

Nueva Ecija

southern Nueva Vizcaya

southern Quirino

Zambales

Pampanga

Tarlac

Bulacan

Cavite

Rizal

Aurora

Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island

Aklan

Capiz

Samar

Eastern Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Bantayan Island

Nina is expected to make landfall in Catanduanes on Sunday afternoon or evening, causing a rainy Christmas for Filipinos.

Moderate to heavy rain is expected within Nina's 500-km diameter, which could bring floods and landslides. Strong winds may topple structures and trees, added PAGASA.

The state weather bureau also warned that storm surges up to 2.5 meters high are possible in coastal areas in Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Albay, and Catanduanes. Sea travel is risky over the seaboards of Luzon.

Nina is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday, December 28.

