Catanduanes, CamSur under signal no. 4 due to Nina

PAGASA warns that Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten) poses a 'serious threat' to the Bicol Region, with its landfall expected on Christmas Day

MANILA, Philippines – Catanduanes and Camarines Sur are both under signal number 4 as of early Sunday afternoon, December 25, as Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten) poses a "serious threat" to the Bicol Region.

In a bulletin issued 2 pm on Sunday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Nina is already 110 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes. It is still moving west at 15 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The typhoon maintained its strength, with maximum winds of up to 185 km/h and gustiness of up to 255 km/h.

Below is the full list of areas under warning signals.

Signal number 4:

Catanduanes

Camarines Sur

Signal number 3:

Burias Island

Albay

Camarines Norte

southern Quezon

Sorsogon

Marinduque

Signal number 2:

Metro Manila

Masbate including Ticao Island

Oriental Mindoro

Batangas

Laguna

rest of Quezon including Polillo Island

Romblon

Cavite

Rizal

Bulacan

Northern Samar

Signal number 1:

Pangasinan

Nueva Ecija

Aurora

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Zambales

Pampanga

Tarlac

Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island

Calamian Group of Islands

Bataan

Aklan

Capiz

Samar

Eastern Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Bantayan Island

Nina is expected to make landfall in Catanduanes on Sunday evening. After hitting land, it will cross Albay, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, southern Quezon, Laguna, Batangas, and Cavite.

PAGASA earlier said Metro Manila is expected to begin feeling Nina's impact on Sunday night.

Moderate to heavy rain is expected within Nina's 500-km diameter, which could bring floods and landslides. Strong winds may damage medium- to high-risk structures, uproot trees, and destroy crops, added PAGASA.

The state weather bureau also warned that storm surges up to 2.5 meters high are possible in coastal areas in Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Albay, Sorsogon, and Catanduanes. Sea travel is risky in the seaboards of Luzon.

Nina is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday, December 28.

