Catanduanes, CamSur under signal no. 4 due to Nina
What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.
MANILA, Philippines – Catanduanes and Camarines Sur are both under signal number 4 as of early Sunday afternoon, December 25, as Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten) poses a "serious threat" to the Bicol Region.
In a bulletin issued 2 pm on Sunday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Nina is already 110 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes. It is still moving west at 15 kilometers per hour (km/h).
The typhoon maintained its strength, with maximum winds of up to 185 km/h and gustiness of up to 255 km/h.
Below is the full list of areas under warning signals.
Signal number 4:
- Catanduanes
- Camarines Sur
Signal number 3:
- Burias Island
- Albay
- Camarines Norte
- southern Quezon
- Sorsogon
- Marinduque
Signal number 2:
- Metro Manila
- Masbate including Ticao Island
- Oriental Mindoro
- Batangas
- Laguna
- rest of Quezon including Polillo Island
- Romblon
- Cavite
- Rizal
- Bulacan
- Northern Samar
Signal number 1:
- Pangasinan
- Nueva Ecija
- Aurora
- Quirino
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Zambales
- Pampanga
- Tarlac
- Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island
- Calamian Group of Islands
- Bataan
- Aklan
- Capiz
- Samar
- Eastern Samar
- Biliran
- Leyte
- Bantayan Island
Nina is expected to make landfall in Catanduanes on Sunday evening. After hitting land, it will cross Albay, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, southern Quezon, Laguna, Batangas, and Cavite.
PAGASA earlier said Metro Manila is expected to begin feeling Nina's impact on Sunday night.
Moderate to heavy rain is expected within Nina's 500-km diameter, which could bring floods and landslides. Strong winds may damage medium- to high-risk structures, uproot trees, and destroy crops, added PAGASA.
The state weather bureau also warned that storm surges up to 2.5 meters high are possible in coastal areas in Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Albay, Sorsogon, and Catanduanes. Sea travel is risky in the seaboards of Luzon.
Nina is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday, December 28.
– Rappler.com