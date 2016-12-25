Typhoon Nina maintains strength after hitting land
What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.
MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten) maintained its strength early Sunday evening, December 25, after it made landfall in Bato, Catanduanes at 6:30 pm.
In a bulletin issued 8 pm on Sunday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Nina is already 20 kilometers southwest of Virac, Catanduanes. It is still moving west at 15 kilometers per hour (km/h).
The typhoon continues to have maximum winds of up to 185 km/h and gustiness of up to 255 km/h.
Below is the full list of areas under warning signals.
Signal number 4:
- Catanduanes
- Camarines Sur
Signal number 3:
- Burias Island
- Albay
- Camarines Norte
- southern Quezon
- Sorsogon
- Marinduque
Signal number 2:
- Metro Manila
- Masbate including Ticao Island
- Oriental Mindoro
- Batangas
- Laguna
- rest of Quezon including Polillo Island
- Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island
- Romblon
- Cavite
- Rizal
- Bulacan
- Bataan
- Northern Samar
Signal number 1:
- Pangasinan
- Nueva Ecija
- Aurora
- Quirino
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Zambales
- Pampanga
- Tarlac
- Calamian Group of Islands
- northern part of Samar
- northern part of Eastern Samar
Moderate to heavy rain is expected within Nina's 500-km diameter, which could bring floods and landslides. Strong winds may damage medium- to high-risk structures, uproot trees, and destroy crops, added PAGASA.
The state weather bureau also warned that storm surges up to 2.5 meters high are possible in coastal areas in Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Albay, Sorsogon, and Catanduanes. Sea travel is risky in the seaboards of Luzon.
After hitting land in Catanduanes on Sunday night, Nina will cross Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, southern Quezon, Laguna, Batangas, and Cavite.
PAGASA also earlier said Metro Manila will feel Nina's impact from Sunday night to Monday, December 26.
Nina is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday, December 28.
– Rappler.com