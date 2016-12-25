Typhoon Nina maintains strength after hitting land

Catanduanes and Camarines Sur remain under signal no. 4 as Nina (Nock-ten) begins crossing Bicol

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten) maintained its strength early Sunday evening, December 25, after it made landfall in Bato, Catanduanes at 6:30 pm.

In a bulletin issued 8 pm on Sunday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Nina is already 20 kilometers southwest of Virac, Catanduanes. It is still moving west at 15 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The typhoon continues to have maximum winds of up to 185 km/h and gustiness of up to 255 km/h.

Below is the full list of areas under warning signals.

Signal number 4:

Catanduanes

Camarines Sur

Signal number 3:

Burias Island

Albay

Camarines Norte

southern Quezon

Sorsogon

Marinduque

Signal number 2:

Metro Manila

Masbate including Ticao Island

Oriental Mindoro

Batangas

Laguna

rest of Quezon including Polillo Island

Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island

Romblon

Cavite

Rizal

Bulacan

Bataan

Northern Samar

Signal number 1:

Pangasinan

Nueva Ecija

Aurora

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Zambales

Pampanga

Tarlac

Calamian Group of Islands

northern part of Samar

northern part of Eastern Samar

Moderate to heavy rain is expected within Nina's 500-km diameter, which could bring floods and landslides. Strong winds may damage medium- to high-risk structures, uproot trees, and destroy crops, added PAGASA.

The state weather bureau also warned that storm surges up to 2.5 meters high are possible in coastal areas in Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Albay, Sorsogon, and Catanduanes. Sea travel is risky in the seaboards of Luzon.

After hitting land in Catanduanes on Sunday night, Nina will cross Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, southern Quezon, Laguna, Batangas, and Cavite.

PAGASA also earlier said Metro Manila will feel Nina's impact from Sunday night to Monday, December 26.

Nina is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday, December 28.

