Nina makes 2nd landfall in CamSur, speeds up

Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten) accelerates as it crosses Bicol, where it is bringing heavy rain and strong winds

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten) made its 2nd landfall in Sagñay, Camarines Sur around 9:30 pm on Sunday, December 25, after making landfall in Bato, Catanduanes at 6:30 pm.

In a bulletin issued 11 pm on Sunday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Nina is already at the border of Sagñay-Buhi, Camarines Sur. It accelerated as it began crossing Bicol, now moving west at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 15 km/h. The faster Nina moves, the better, so it can exit land earlier.

The typhoon remains powerful, with maximum winds of up to 175 km/h and gustiness of up to 290 km/h.

Below is the full list of areas under warning signals.

Signal number 4:

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

southern Quezon

Signal number 3:

Catanduanes

Albay

Laguna

Batangas

Marinduque

rest of Quezon

Signal number 2:

Metro Manila

Bulacan

Rizal

Cavite

Oriental Mindoro

Polillo Island

Sorsogon

Lubang Island

Burias Island

Signal number 1:

Pangasinan

Nueva Ecija

Aurora

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Zambales

Pampanga

Tarlac

Bataan

Occidental Mindoro

Romblon

Masbate including Ticao Island

Northern Samar

Moderate to heavy rain is being experienced within Nina's 400-km diameter, which could bring floods and landslides. Strong winds may damage medium- to high-risk structures, uproot trees, and destroy crops, added PAGASA.

Catanduanes Governor Joseph Cua has said that his entire province lost electricity after Nina made landfall.

After Catanduanes and Camarines Sur, Nina will cross Camarines Norte, southern Quezon, Laguna, Batangas, and Cavite.

PAGASA warned that storm surges up to 2.5 meters high are possible in coastal areas in Albay, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, and southern Quezon. Sea travel is generally risky in the seaboards of Luzon.

The state weather bureau also previously warned that Metro Manila would experience heavy rain and strong winds by Monday, December 26.

Nina is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday, December 28.

– Rappler.com