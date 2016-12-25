Signal no. 4 still up in 3 areas as Nina pounds Bicol

Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten) does not weaken even after making two landfalls in Bicol

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten) remained powerful as it crossed the Ragay Gulf in Bicol as of 2 am on Monday, December 26.

In a bulletin issued 2 am on Monday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Nina is already 55 kilometers west southwest of Pili, Camarines Sur. It continues to move west at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The typhoon still has maximum winds of up to 175 km/h and gustiness of up to 290 km/h.

Nina had made its 1st landfall in Bato, Catanduanes at 6:30 pm on Sunday, December 25, then its 2nd landfall in Sagñay, Camarines Sur around 9:30 pm. It brought heavy rain and fierce winds to Bicol, with Catanduanes Governor Joseph Cua saying that his entire province lost electricity after Nina made landfall.

Below is the full list of areas under warning signals.

Signal number 4:

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

southern Quezon

Signal number 3:

Albay

Marinduque

Batangas

Lubang Island

Cavite

Laguna

rest of Quezon

Signal number 2:

Metro Manila

Rizal

Bulacan

Bataan

Pampanga

southern Zambales

Polillo Island

Oriental Mindoro

northern Occidental Mindoro

Burias Island

Sorsogon

Catanduanes

Signal number 1:

rest of Occidental Mindoro

Romblon

Masbate including Ticao Island

northern Zambales

Tarlac

Nueva Ecija

southern Aurora

Pangasinan

Moderate to heavy rain is being experienced within Nina's 400-km diameter, which could bring floods and landslides. Strong winds may damage medium- to high-risk structures, uproot trees, and destroy crops, added PAGASA.

After crossing Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, and Camarines Norte, Nina is now heading for southern Quezon, Laguna, Batangas, and Cavite.

PAGASA warned that storm surges up to 2.5 meters high are possible in coastal areas in Albay, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, and southern Quezon. Sea travel is generally risky in the seaboards of Luzon.

The state weather bureau also previously warned that Metro Manila would experience heavy rain and strong winds by Monday, December 26.

Nina is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday, December 28.

– Rappler.com