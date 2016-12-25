Nina slightly weakens as it heads for Calabarzon

With the typhoon's winds down to 150 km/h and gustiness down to 250 km/h, signal number 4 is lifted. Over 2 dozen areas, however, remain under warning signals.

MANILA, Philippines – There are no more areas under signal number 4 as Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten) slightly weakened before dawn on Monday, December 26, on its way to Calabarzon.

In a bulletin issued 5 am on Monday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Nina is already 85 kilometers north of Romblon, Romblon, crossing marine channel Mompog Pass. It continues to move west at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The typhoon now has maximum winds of up to 150 km/h (from 175 km/h) and gustiness of up to 250 km/h (from 290 km/h) – weaker but still strong.

Nina had made its 1st landfall in Bato, Catanduanes at 6:30 pm on Sunday, December 25, then its 2nd landfall in Sagñay, Camarines Sur around 9:30 pm. It brought heavy rain and fierce winds to Bicol, with Catanduanes Governor Joseph Cua saying that his entire province lost electricity after Nina made landfall.

Below is the full list of areas under warning signals.

Signal number 3:

Camarines Sur

southern Quezon

Marinduque

Batangas

northern Oriental Mindoro

Lubang Island

Cavite

Laguna

Signal number 2:

Metro Manila

Rizal

northern Quezon including Polillo Island

Bulacan

Bataan

Pampanga

southern Zambales

rest of Oriental Mindoro

Romblon

northern Occidental Mindoro

Burias Island

Camarines Norte

Albay

Signal number 1:

rest of Occidental Mindoro

Masbate including Ticao Island

rest of Zambales

Tarlac

Nueva Ecija

southern Aurora

Pangasinan

Sorsogon

Catanduanes

Moderate to heavy rain is being experienced within Nina's 400-km diameter, which could bring floods and landslides. Strong winds may damage medium- to high-risk structures, uproot trees, and destroy crops, added PAGASA.

After crossing Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, and Camarines Norte, Nina is now heading for southern Quezon, Batangas, and Cavite.

PAGASA warned that storm surges up to 2.5 meters high are possible in coastal areas in Camarines Sur and southern Quezon. Sea travel is generally risky in the seaboards of Luzon.

The state weather bureau also previously warned that Metro Manila would experience heavy rain and strong winds by Monday.

Nina is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday, December 28.

– Rappler.com