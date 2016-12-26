Nina weakens again after 5th landfall in Batangas

PAGASA also says Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten) is expected to exit landmass on Monday, December 26, which means weather would begin improving on Tuesday, December 27

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten) weakened further late Monday morning, December 26, after making its 5th landfall on Verde Island in Batangas at 9:15 am.

In a bulletin issued 11 am on Monday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Nina now has maximum winds of up to 130 km/h (from 140 km/h) and gustiness of up to 215 km/h (from 230 km/h).

The typhoon is already in the vicinity of Tingloy, Batangas. It maintained its speed, moving west at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h).

PAGASA said Nina is expected to exit landmass within the day, which means weather would begin improving on Tuesday, December 27.

Nina had made its 1st landfall in Bato, Catanduanes at 6:30 pm on Sunday, December 25. Catanduanes Governor Joseph Cua said his entire province lost electricity after the typhoon hit land.

Nina then made its 2nd landfall in Sagñay, Camarines Sur around 9:30 pm on Sunday. Camarines Sur has since been placed under a state of calamity.

The typhoon made its 3rd landfall in San Andres, Quezon at 2 am on Monday; its 4th landfall in Torrijos, Marinduque at 4:30 am; and finally, the one in Batangas at 9:15 am.

Below is the full list of areas under warning signals.

Signal number 3:

Batangas

northern Oriental Mindoro

northern Occidental Mindoro

Lubang Island

Signal number 2:

Metro Manila

Rizal

southern Quezon

Marinduque

Cavite

Laguna

rest of Oriental Mindoro

rest of Occidental Mindoro

Signal number 1:

rest of Quezon including Polillo Island

Bulacan

Pampanga

southern Zambales

Romblon

Camarines Norte

Bataan

Calamian Group of Islands

Even though Nina has weakened, PAGASA said residents in its path should remain on alert.

Moderate to heavy rain is still being experienced within Nina's 400-km diameter, which could bring floods and landslides. Strong winds may damage medium- to high-risk structures, uproot trees, and destroy crops, added PAGASA.

Metro Manila also started feeling the effects of Nina early Monday, with the typhoon bringing moderate to heavy rain.

Sea travel, meanwhile, remains risky in the seaboards of Northern Luzon.

Nina is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday, December 28.

– Rappler.com