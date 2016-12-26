Typhoon Nina off to West PH Sea

The typhoon is set to exit landmass after making its 8th landfall in Occidental Mindoro on Monday, December 26

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten) is now heading toward the West Philippine Sea after making 8 landfalls in the country.

The typhoon made landfall in the following areas:

Bato, Catanduanes – 6:30 pm, Sunday, December 25

Sagñay, Camarines Sur – 9:30 pm, Sunday

San Andres, Quezon – 2 am, Monday, December 26

Torrijos, Marinduque – 4:30 am, Monday

Verde Island, Batangas – 9:15 am, Monday

Tingloy Island, Batangas – 10:10 am, Monday

Calatagan, Batangas – 11:40 am, Monday

Lubang Island, Occidental Mindoro – 1 pm, Monday

Both Catanduanes and Camarines Sur are under a state of calamity following the onslaught of the typhoon.

In a bulletin issued 2 pm on Monday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Nina is now in the vicinity of Lubang Island. It maintained its speed, moving west northwest at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h).

It also maintained its strength, with maximum winds of up to 130 km/h and gustiness of up to 215 km/h.

Since the typhoon is already about to exit landmass, the weather has also begun to improve in several provinces.

Some parts of Luzon, however, remain under warning signals.

Signal number 3:

western Batangas

northern Occidental Mindoro

Lubang Island

Signal number 2:

Oriental Mindoro

rest of Occidental Mindoro

Cavite

rest of Batangas

Signal number 1:

Metro Manila

Rizal

Marinduque

Laguna

Bataan

southern Zambales

southern Quezon

Calamian Group of Islands

Moderate to heavy rain is still being experienced within Nina's 400-km diameter, which could bring floods and landslides. Strong winds may damage medium- to high-risk structures, uproot trees, and destroy crops, added PAGASA.

Sea travel, meanwhile, remains risky in the seaboards of Northern Luzon.

Nina is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday, December 28.

