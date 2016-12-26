#WeatherAlert

Typhoon Nina off to West PH Sea

The typhoon is set to exit landmass after making its 8th landfall in Occidental Mindoro on Monday, December 26

Published 2:55 PM, December 26, 2016
Updated 4:18 PM, December 26, 2016

Satellite image as of December 26, 2 pm. Image courtesy of NOAA

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten) is now heading toward the West Philippine Sea after making 8 landfalls in the country.

The typhoon made landfall in the following areas:

  • Bato, Catanduanes – 6:30 pm, Sunday, December 25
  • Sagñay, Camarines Sur – 9:30 pm, Sunday
  • San Andres, Quezon – 2 am, Monday, December 26
  • Torrijos, Marinduque – 4:30 am, Monday
  • Verde Island, Batangas – 9:15 am, Monday
  • Tingloy Island, Batangas – 10:10 am, Monday
  • Calatagan, Batangas – 11:40 am, Monday
  • Lubang Island, Occidental Mindoro – 1 pm, Monday

Both Catanduanes and Camarines Sur are under a state of calamity following the onslaught of the typhoon.

In a bulletin issued 2 pm on Monday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Nina is now in the vicinity of Lubang Island. It maintained its speed, moving west northwest at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h).

It also maintained its strength, with maximum winds of up to 130 km/h and gustiness of up to 215 km/h.

Since the typhoon is already about to exit landmass, the weather has also begun to improve in several provinces.

Some parts of Luzon, however, remain under warning signals.

Signal number 3:

  • western Batangas
  • northern Occidental Mindoro
  • Lubang Island

Signal number 2:

  • Oriental Mindoro
  • rest of Occidental Mindoro
  • Cavite
  • rest of Batangas

Signal number 1:

  • Metro Manila
  • Rizal
  • Marinduque
  • Laguna
  • Bataan
  • southern Zambales
  • southern Quezon
  • Calamian Group of Islands

Moderate to heavy rain is still being experienced within Nina's 400-km diameter, which could bring floods and landslides. Strong winds may damage medium- to high-risk structures, uproot trees, and destroy crops, added PAGASA.

Sea travel, meanwhile, remains risky in the seaboards of Northern Luzon.

Nina is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday, December 28.

Forecast track of Typhoon Nina as of December 26, 2 pm. Image courtesy of PAGASA

Forecast track of Typhoon Nina as of December 26, 2 pm. Image courtesy of PAGASA

