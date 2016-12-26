'Worst over': Good weather seen as Nina exits landmass

Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten) begins to move away from the Philippines after barrelling through Luzon

MANILA, Philippines – State weather bureau PAGASA said the "worst is over" for the country as Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten) has already exited landmass and is now over the West Philippine Sea.

In a bulletin issued 5 pm on Monday, December 26, state weather bureau PAGASA said Nina is now 75 kilometers southwest of Subic, Olongapo. It continues to move west northwest, away from the country, at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The typhoon also weakened further as it exited landmass, and now has maximum winds of up to 120 km/h and gustiness of up to 180 km/h.

Only the following provinces remain under warning signals.

Signal number 2:

Lubang Island

western Batangas

Signal number 1:

southern Zambales

Bataan

rest of Batangas

Cavite

northern Occidental Mindoro

northern Oriental Mindoro

Sea travel also remains risky in the seaboards of Northern Luzon.

Nina made landfall in the country a total of 8 times, with its first 2 landfalls happening on Christmas Day.

Bato, Catanduanes – 6:30 pm, Sunday, December 25

Sagñay, Camarines Sur – 9:30 pm, Sunday

San Andres, Quezon – 2 am, Monday, December 26

Torrijos, Marinduque – 4:30 am, Monday

Verde Island, Batangas – 9:15 am, Monday

Tingloy Island, Batangas – 10:10 am, Monday

Calatagan, Batangas – 11:40 am, Monday

Lubang Island, Occidental Mindoro – 1 pm, Monday

Both Catanduanes and Camarines Sur are under a state of calamity following the onslaught of the typhoon. At least 4 fatalities have been reported in Bicol overall.

Nina also triggered power outages and disrupted transportation. Photos from netizens showed uprooted trees and debris littering the streets.

While it was a rainy Monday morning in Metro Manila, the capital was spared from destruction.

Nina is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday, December 28.

– Rappler.com