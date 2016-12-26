Typhoon Nina crossing West PH Sea, may leave PAR Dec 27

(UPDATED) Nina (Nock-ten) could exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility as early as Tuesday night, December 27

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten) maintained its course and was crossing the West Philippine Sea early Tuesday morning, December 27.

In a bulletin issued 5 am on Tuesday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Nina is already 360 kilometers west southwest of Iba, Zambales. It continues to move west northwest, away from the country, at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The typhoon has maximum winds of up to 120 km/h and gustiness of up to 150 km/h.

Signal number 1 is still raised over the following areas, while the rest of the warning signals have since been lifted.

Lubang Island

Bataan

southern Zambales

Sea travel remains risky in the seaboards of Northern Luzon and the western seaboard of Central Luzon as the typhoon makes its way out.

Nina made landfall in the country a total of 8 times, with its first 2 landfalls happening on Christmas Day.

Bato, Catanduanes – 6:30 pm, Sunday, December 25

Sagñay, Camarines Sur – 9:30 pm, Sunday

San Andres, Quezon – 2 am, Monday, December 26

Torrijos, Marinduque – 4:30 am, Monday

Verde Island, Batangas – 9:15 am, Monday

Tingloy Island, Batangas – 10:10 am, Monday

Calatagan, Batangas – 11:40 am, Monday

Lubang Island, Occidental Mindoro – 1 pm, Monday

Both Catanduanes and Camarines Sur are under a state of calamity following the onslaught of the typhoon. At least 4 fatalities have been reported in Bicol overall.

Nina also triggered power outages and disrupted transportation. Photos from netizens showed uprooted trees and debris littering the streets.

While it was a rainy Monday morning in Metro Manila, the capital was spared from destruction.

Nina is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) either late Tuesday night, December 27, or early Wednesday morning, December 28.

– Rappler.com