Nina leaves Philippine Area of Responsibility

State weather bureau PAGASA says Nina (Nock-ten) left PAR at 11:40 pm on Tuesday, December 27

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Nina (Nock-ten), which hit the country as a strong typhoon, left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) late Tuesday night, December 27.

State weather bureau PAGASA said Nina left PAR at 11:40 pm.

The typhoon left at least 6 people dead and 19 others missing.

It made landfall in the country 8 times, with its first 2 landfalls happening on Christmas Day.

Bato, Catanduanes – 6:30 pm, Sunday, December 25

Sagñay, Camarines Sur – 9:30 pm, Sunday

San Andres, Quezon – 2 am, Monday, December 26

Torrijos, Marinduque – 4:30 am, Monday

Verde Island, Batangas – 9:15 am, Monday

Tingloy Island, Batangas – 10:10 am, Monday

Calatagan, Batangas – 11:40 am, Monday

Lubang Island, Occidental Mindoro – 1 pm, Monday

It then gradually weakened after making landfall.

President Rodrigo Duterte visited Catanduanes and Camarines Sur on Tuesday – two provinces in Bicol badly hit by Nina. Duterte urged those affected by the typhoon to return to normalcy as soon as possible, and also asked them to give the government time "to get things done."

– Rappler.com