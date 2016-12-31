Cloudy skies over PH on first day of 2017

The trough of a low pressure area is affecting the eastern section of Mindanao, while the northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon

MANILA, Philippines – Cloudy skies will greet Filipinos on the first day of the new year on Sunday, January 1, according to weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 5 pm bulletin on Saturday, December 31, the weather agency said the CARAGA and Davao region will have cloudy skies with light to moderate rainshowers and isolated thunderstorms.

Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, and Eastern Visayas will have cloudy skies with light to moderate rains, while partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms will prevail over the rest of the country.

Meanwhile, moderate to strong winds blowing from the northeast will prevail over Luzon and Eastern Visayas, causing moderate to rough waters.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate, with slight to moderate seas. – Rappler.com