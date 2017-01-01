Rainy Monday for PH
MANILA, Philippines – Cloudy skies with light to moderate rainshowers and isolated thunderstorms will be experienced over Mindanao on Monday, January 2, said state weather bureau of PAGASA.
In its 5 pm weather bulletin released on Sunday, Cordillera, Cagayan Valley, Bicol, Eastern Visayas as well as Aurora and Quezon is expected to have cloudy skies with light to moderate rains.
Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms will be seen over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.
Luzon, the eastern section of Visayas, and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds blowing from the northeast, causing moderate to rough coastal waters.
Elsewhere, light to moderate winds coming from the northeast will be accompanied by slight to moderate seas
|City
|Forecast
|Temperature
Range
|Metro Manila
|Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms
|24°C-31°C
|Tuguegarao
|Light rains
|22°C-27°C
|Laoag
|Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains
|24°C-32°C
|Baguio
|Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains
|15°C-23°C
|Subic/Olongapo; Clark/Angeles
|Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains
|24°C-31°C
|Tagaytay
|Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains
|21°C-29°C
|Lipa
|Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains
|24°C-30°C
|Legazpi
|Light rains
|26°C-29°C
|Puerto Princesa
|Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms
|25°C-32°C
|Iloilo/Bacolod
|Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms
|25°C-31°C
|Metro Cebu
|Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms
|26°C-29°C
|Tacloban
|Light rains
|25°C-28°C
|Cagayan de Oro
|Cloudy with rainshowers and thunderstorms
|23°C-30°C
|Valencia
|Cloudy with rainshowers and thunderstorms
|18°C-28°C
|Metro Davao
|Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains
|24°C-29°C
|Zamboanga
|Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains
|25°C-31°C
– Rappler.com