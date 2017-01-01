Rainy Monday for PH

Trough of a low pressure area affecting the eastern section of Mindanao. Northeast monsoon affecting Luzon and Eastern Visayas

MANILA, Philippines – Cloudy skies with light to moderate rainshowers and isolated thunderstorms will be experienced over Mindanao on Monday, January 2, said state weather bureau of PAGASA.

In its 5 pm weather bulletin released on Sunday, Cordillera, Cagayan Valley, Bicol, Eastern Visayas as well as Aurora and Quezon is expected to have cloudy skies with light to moderate rains.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms will be seen over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

Luzon, the eastern section of Visayas, and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds blowing from the northeast, causing moderate to rough coastal waters.

Elsewhere, light to moderate winds coming from the northeast will be accompanied by slight to moderate seas

City Forecast Temperature

Range Metro Manila Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms 24°C-31°C Tuguegarao Light rains 22°C-27°C Laoag Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains 24°C-32°C Baguio Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains 15°C-23°C Subic/Olongapo; Clark/Angeles Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains 24°C-31°C Tagaytay Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains 21°C-29°C Lipa Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains 24°C-30°C Legazpi Light rains 26°C-29°C Puerto Princesa Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms 25°C-32°C Iloilo/Bacolod Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms 25°C-31°C Metro Cebu Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms 26°C-29°C Tacloban Light rains 25°C-28°C Cagayan de Oro Cloudy with rainshowers and thunderstorms 23°C-30°C Valencia Cloudy with rainshowers and thunderstorms 18°C-28°C Metro Davao Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains 24°C-29°C Zamboanga Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains 25°C-31°C

– Rappler.com