Light to moderate rain in Mindanao on Tuesday
MANILA, Philippines – Mindanao will experience light to moderate rainshowers with isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday, January 3.
State bureau PAGASA, in its 5 pm bulletin on Monday, January 2, also said that Cagayan Valley, Bicol, and Eastern and Central Visayas, as well as the provinces of Aurora and Quezon, should expect cloudy skies and light rains.
Meanwhile, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains will be experienced in Metro Manila and the rest of the country.
Moderate to strong winds from the northeast and moderate to rough coastal waters will be felt in Luzon, Visayas, and the eastern section of Mindanao.
For the rest of the country, winds will be light to moderate coming from the northeast, with slight to moderate seas.
|City
|Forecast
|Temperature
Range
|Metro Manila
|Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains
|23°C-31°C
|Tuguegarao
|Light rains
|21°C-28°C
|Laoag
|Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains
|20°C-32°C
|Baguio
|Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains
|13°C-25°C
|Subic/Olongapo; Clark/Angeles
|Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains
|23°C-32°C
|Tagaytay
|Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains
|19°C-28°C
|Lipa
|Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains
|23°C-30°C
|Legazpi
|Light rains
|25°C-29°C
|Puerto Princesa
|Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms
|27°C-32°C
|Iloilo/Bacolod
|Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms
|26°C-31°C
|Metro Cebu
|Light rains
|25°C-29°C
|Tacloban
|Light rains
|24°C-30°C
|Cagayan de Oro
|Cloudy with rainshowers and thunderstorms
|23°C-30°C
|Valencia
|Cloudy with rainshowers and thunderstorms
|17°C-28°C
|Metro Davao
|Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains
|24°C-30°C
|Zamboanga
|Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains
|25°C-31°C
– Rappler.com