Light to moderate rain in Mindanao on Tuesday

MANILA, Philippines – Mindanao will experience light to moderate rainshowers with isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday, January 3.

State bureau PAGASA, in its 5 pm bulletin on Monday, January 2, also said that Cagayan Valley, Bicol, and Eastern and Central Visayas, as well as the provinces of Aurora and Quezon, should expect cloudy skies and light rains.

Meanwhile, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains will be experienced in Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

Moderate to strong winds from the northeast and moderate to rough coastal waters will be felt in Luzon, Visayas, and the eastern section of Mindanao.

For the rest of the country, winds will be light to moderate coming from the northeast, with slight to moderate seas.

City Forecast Temperature

Range Metro Manila Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains 23°C-31°C Tuguegarao Light rains 21°C-28°C Laoag Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains 20°C-32°C Baguio Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains 13°C-25°C Subic/Olongapo; Clark/Angeles Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains 23°C-32°C Tagaytay Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains 19°C-28°C Lipa Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains 23°C-30°C Legazpi Light rains 25°C-29°C Puerto Princesa Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms 27°C-32°C Iloilo/Bacolod Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms 26°C-31°C Metro Cebu Light rains 25°C-29°C Tacloban Light rains 24°C-30°C Cagayan de Oro Cloudy with rainshowers and thunderstorms 23°C-30°C Valencia Cloudy with rainshowers and thunderstorms 17°C-28°C Metro Davao Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains 24°C-30°C Zamboanga Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains 25°C-31°C

