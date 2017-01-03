Light to moderate rain in Mindanao on Wednesday
MANILA, Philippines – Several areas in Mindanao will continue to experience light to moderate rain on Wednesday, January 4.
Based on state weather bureau PAGASA's 5 pm bulletin on Tuesday, January 3, cloudy skies with light to moderate rainshowers and isolated thunderstorms should be expected in the following areas on Wednesday:
- Maguindanao
- North Cotabato
- Sultan Kudarat
- Lanao del Norte
- Lanao del Sur
- Agusan del Norte
- Agusan del Sur
- Dinagat Islands
- Surigao del Norte
- Surigao del Sur
- Compostela Valley
- Davao del Norte
- Davao del Sur
- Davao Oriental
- Davao Occidental
Meanwhile, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, Bicol, Southern Tagalog, Eastern Visayas, Aurora, and Quezon will experience cloudy skies with light rains.
Partly cloudy to cloudy skies will cover Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, and the Visayas, while the rest of Mindanao will also have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.
Moderate to strong winds blowing from northeast will be felt in Luzon, Visayas, and the eastern section of Mindanao. Coastal waters in these areas will be rough.
In other parts of the country, winds blowing from the northeast will be light to moderate, with light to moderate seas.
|City
|Forecast
|Temperature
Range
|Metro Manila
|Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains
|24°C-31°C
|Tuguegarao
|Light rains
|22°C-28°C
|Laoag
|Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains
|22°C-31°C
|Baguio
|Light rains
|14°C-24°C
|Subic/Olongapo; Clark/Angeles
|Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains
|24°C-30°C
|Tagaytay
|Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains
|19°C-28°C
|Lipa
|Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains
|23°C-31°C
|Legazpi
|Light rains
|25°C-29°C
|Puerto Princesa
|Light rains
|26°C-31°C
|Iloilo/Bacolod
|Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms
|26°C-31°C
|Metro Cebu
|Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms
|25°C-29°C
|Tacloban
|Light rains
|24°C-31°C
|Cagayan de Oro
|Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms
|24°C-31°C
|Valencia
|Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms
|18°C-30°C
|Metro Davao
|Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains
|24°C-29°C
|Zamboanga
|Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains
|24°C-32°C
