Light to moderate rain in Mindanao on Wednesday

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies will be experienced in Metro Manila, as well as some parts of Luzon and the Visayas

MANILA, Philippines – Several areas in Mindanao will continue to experience light to moderate rain on Wednesday, January 4.

Based on state weather bureau PAGASA's 5 pm bulletin on Tuesday, January 3, cloudy skies with light to moderate rainshowers and isolated thunderstorms should be expected in the following areas on Wednesday:

Maguindanao

North Cotabato

Sultan Kudarat

Lanao del Norte

Lanao del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Compostela Valley

Davao del Norte

Davao del Sur

Davao Oriental

Davao Occidental

Meanwhile, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, Bicol, Southern Tagalog, Eastern Visayas, Aurora, and Quezon will experience cloudy skies with light rains.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies will cover Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, and the Visayas, while the rest of Mindanao will also have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds blowing from northeast will be felt in Luzon, Visayas, and the eastern section of Mindanao. Coastal waters in these areas will be rough.

In other parts of the country, winds blowing from the northeast will be light to moderate, with light to moderate seas.

City Forecast Temperature

Range Metro Manila Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains 24°C-31°C Tuguegarao Light rains 22°C-28°C Laoag Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains 22°C-31°C Baguio Light rains 14°C-24°C Subic/Olongapo; Clark/Angeles Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains 24°C-30°C Tagaytay Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains 19°C-28°C Lipa Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains 23°C-31°C Legazpi Light rains 25°C-29°C Puerto Princesa Light rains 26°C-31°C Iloilo/Bacolod Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms 26°C-31°C Metro Cebu Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms 25°C-29°C Tacloban Light rains 24°C-31°C Cagayan de Oro Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms 24°C-31°C Valencia Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms 18°C-30°C Metro Davao Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains 24°C-29°C Zamboanga Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains 24°C-32°C

