Light-moderate rain in parts of Mindanao on Thursday

Some areas in Luzon will also have light rain due to the northeast monsoon

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Parts of Mindanao will experience more rain on Thursday, January 5.

In its bulletin issued 5 pm on Wednesday, January 4, state weather bureau PAGASA said light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are expected in the regions of Caraga, Davao, and Soccsksargen.

The northeast monsoon is also affecting Luzon and Eastern Visayas.

There will be light rain in the regions of Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, Bicol, and Eastern Visayas, as well as the provinces of Aurora, Quezon, Marinduque, and Oriental Mindoro.

The rest of the country will just have isolated rainshowers.

PAGASA added that coastal waters along Luzon and the Visayas will be moderate to rough, with moderate to strong winds. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2017) – Rappler.com