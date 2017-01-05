Low pressure area spotted off Surigao del Sur

A northeast monsoon is also affecting Luzon and Visayas

MANILA, Philippines – A low pressure area (LPA) was spotted off Surigao del Sur on Thursday afternoon, January 5, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

As of 4 pm Thursday, the LPA was located at 975 km east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur. PAGASA said a northeast monsoon is also affecting Luzon and Visayas.

Mindanao will have cloudy skies with light to moderate rainshowers and thunderstorms in the next 24 hours.

Metro Manila, the regions of Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, Bicol, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Eastern Visayas, and the provinces of Aurora and Quezon will also be cloudy but with light rains.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Moderate to strong winds will blow from the northeast over Luzon and Visayas, causing moderate to rough seas.

Elsewhere, coastal waters will be slight to moderate as light to moderate winds blow from the northeast to north. – Rappler.com