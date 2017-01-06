Moderate-occasionally heavy rain for parts of Mindanao on Saturday

The low pressure area is now located at 465 km east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur

MANILA, Philippines – Parts of Mindanao will experience cloudy skies with moderate to occasionally heavy rains and thunderstorms on Saturday, January 7, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 5 pm bulletin Friday, January 6, PAGASA said these rains, which will affect Caraga, Davao, and Soccsksargen, may trigger flashfloods and landslides.

The low pressure area earlier spotted by PAGASA was last located 465 km east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

Eastern Visayas and the rest of Mindanao will also have cloudy skies but with light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms, while Cagayan Valley and the provinces of Aurora and Quezon will experience cloudy skies with light rains.

PAGASA said a northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon.

Metro Manila, the regions of Cordillera, Ilocos, and the rest of Central Luzon will be partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated light rains, and the rest of the country will be partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds will blow from the northeast over Luzon and Eastern Visayas, causing moderate to rough seas.

Elsewhere, coastal waters will be slight to moderate as light to moderate winds blow from the northeast to north. – Rappler.com