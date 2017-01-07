9 Mindanao provinces under Signal 1 due to Auring

PAGASA says Auring is expected to make landfall over the Surigao provinces between Sunday evening and early Monday morning

MANILA, Philippines – The state weather bureau placed 9 provinces in Mindanao under Storm Warning Signal Number 1 as Tropical Depression Auring intensified Saturday afternoon, January 7.

In its 5 pm update on Saturday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) placed the following areas under Signal No. 1:

Agusan del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Surigao del Norte

Dinagat Province

Misamis Oriental

Camiguin

Davao del Norte

Compostela Valley

These provinces under Signal No. 1 can expect winds of 30 to 60 km/h within the next 36 hours, PAGASA said.

Auring packs maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 70 km/h.

It is forecast to move west northwest at 7 km/h.

PAGASA said Auring is expected to make landfall over the Surigao provinces between Sunday evening and early Monday morning, January 8 or 9.

The state weather bureau also advised residents of areas under a storm warning signal, as well as the rest of the Davao Region and Northern Mindanao, against possible flash floods and landslides.

PAGASA also told affected residents to prepare for moderate to heavy rainfall within the 300-km diameter of Auring.

PAGASA said it will issue the next weather bulletin by 11 pm on Saturday. – Paterno Esmaquel II/Rappler.com