More areas under signal no. 1 due to Auring

Tropical Depression Auring is moving very slowly at 7 km/h as it heads for the Surigao provinces

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Auring maintained its strength as it continued moving toward the direction of the Surigao provinces late Saturday evening, January 7.

In a bulletin issued 11 pm on Saturday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Auring is already 185 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur. It is moving west northwest at a very slow 7 kilometers per hour (km/h).

It still has maximum winds of up to 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 70 km/h.

Signal number 1 is raised in the following areas:

Bohol

Siquijor

Southern Leyte

Agusan del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Surigao del Norte including Siargao Island

Dinagat

Misamis Oriental

Misamis Occidental

Bukidnon

Camiguin

Davao del Norte

northern Davao Oriental

Compostela Valley

Moderate to heavy rain is being experienced within Auring's 300-km diameter. Areas in its path, which include the Caraga region, the Leyte provinces, Northern Mindanao, Central Visayas, the Negros provinces, and Palawan, should be on alert for possible floods or landslides.

Auring could make landfall in the Surigao area between Sunday evening, January 8, and early Monday morning, January 9.

PAGASA also warned that sea travel is risky in the eastern seaboard of the Visayas and of Mindanao.

Since Auring is moving very slowly, it'll linger inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and will only leave by Thursday, January 12.

