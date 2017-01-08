PAGASA: Areas in Auring's path must be on alert

More than 20 areas in the Visayas and Mindanao remain under signal number 1 as Tropical Depression Auring approaches the Surigao provinces

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – More areas were placed under signal number 1 late Sunday morning, January 8, as Tropical Depression Auring continued to move closer to the Surigao provinces.

In a bulletin issued 11 am on Sunday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Auring is already 75 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur. It is moving west northwest at a very slow 7 kilometers per hour (km/h).

It still has maximum winds of up to 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 70 km/h.

Signal number 1 is raised in the following areas:

Bohol

Siquijor

Negros Oriental

Negros Occidental

Southern Leyte

Cebu

Guimaras

southern part of Iloilo

southern part of Antique

Agusan del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Surigao del Norte including Siargao Island

Dinagat

Misamis Oriental

Misamis Occidental

Bukidnon

Camiguin

Davao del Norte

northern Davao Oriental

northern Zamboanga del Norte

Lanao del Norte

northern Lanao del Sur

Compostela Valley

Auring is expected to make landfall in the Surigao area between Sunday evening, January 8, and early Monday morning, January 9.

Moderate to heavy rain is being experienced within the tropical depression's 300-km diameter. Areas in its path, which include the Caraga region, the Leyte provinces, Northern Mindanao, Central Visayas, the Negros provinces, and Palawan, should be on alert for possible floods and landslides.

"Marami pong areas diyan sa Visayas and Mindanao na prone to landslides, lalong-lalo na sa Caraga dahil may mining," said PAGASA Acting Administrator Vicente Malano in a news briefing late Sunday morning.

(Many areas in the Visayas and Mindanao are prone to landslides, especially the Caraga region because of mining activities there.)

PAGASA also warned that sea travel is risky in the eastern seaboard of the Visayas and of Mindanao.

Since Auring is moving very slowly, it'll linger inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and will only leave by Thursday, January 12.

– Rappler.com