Auring to make landfall in Surigao del Sur
What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.
MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Auring accelerated a bit and slightly changed its direction early Sunday afternoon, January 8, but maintained its strength.
In a bulletin issued 2 pm on Sunday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Auring is now 90 kilometers north northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur. It is already moving northwest at 9 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous west northwest at 7 km/h.
It still has maximum winds of up to 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 70 km/h.
Signal number 1 is raised in the following areas:
- Bohol
- Siquijor
- Negros Oriental
- Negros Occidental
- Southern Leyte
- Cebu
- Guimaras
- southern part of Iloilo
- southern part of Antique
- Agusan del Sur
- Agusan del Norte
- Surigao del Sur
- Surigao del Norte including Siargao Island
- Dinagat
- Misamis Oriental
- Misamis Occidental
- Camiguin
- northern Zamboanga del Norte
- Lanao del Norte
- northern Lanao del Sur
Auring is expected to make landfall in Surigao del Sur between Sunday evening, January 8, and early Monday morning, January 9.
Moderate to heavy rain is being experienced within the tropical depression's 300-km diameter. Areas under a tropical cyclone warning signal, as well as the rest of Eastern Visayas and Central Visayas, should be on alert for possible floods and landslides.
PAGASA also warned that sea travel is risky in the eastern seaboard of the Visayas and of Mindanao.
Since Auring is moving slowly, it'll linger inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and will only leave by Thursday, January 12.
– Rappler.com