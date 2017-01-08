Auring to make landfall in Surigao del Sur

Tropical Depression Auring is moving a bit faster, but still at a slow 9 km/h. Its landfall is expected between Sunday evening, January 8, and early Monday morning, January 9.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Auring accelerated a bit and slightly changed its direction early Sunday afternoon, January 8, but maintained its strength.

In a bulletin issued 2 pm on Sunday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Auring is now 90 kilometers north northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur. It is already moving northwest at 9 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous west northwest at 7 km/h.

It still has maximum winds of up to 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 70 km/h.

Signal number 1 is raised in the following areas:

Bohol

Siquijor

Negros Oriental

Negros Occidental

Southern Leyte

Cebu

Guimaras

southern part of Iloilo

southern part of Antique

Agusan del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Surigao del Norte including Siargao Island

Dinagat

Misamis Oriental

Misamis Occidental

Camiguin

northern Zamboanga del Norte

Lanao del Norte

northern Lanao del Sur

Auring is expected to make landfall in Surigao del Sur between Sunday evening, January 8, and early Monday morning, January 9.

Moderate to heavy rain is being experienced within the tropical depression's 300-km diameter. Areas under a tropical cyclone warning signal, as well as the rest of Eastern Visayas and Central Visayas, should be on alert for possible floods and landslides.

PAGASA also warned that sea travel is risky in the eastern seaboard of the Visayas and of Mindanao.

Since Auring is moving slowly, it'll linger inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and will only leave by Thursday, January 12.

