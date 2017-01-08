Tropical Depression Auring makes landfall in Siargao

Auring maintains its strength as it hits land, with maximum winds of up to 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 70 km/h

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Auring made landfall in Siargao Island on Sunday afternoon, January 8.

In a bulletin issued 5 pm on Sunday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Auring is now in the vicinity of Cagdianao, Dinagat Islands. It continues to move northwest at 9 kilometers per hour (km/h).

Auring maintained its strength as it hit land, with maximum winds of up to 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 70 km/h.

Signal number 1 is raised in the following areas:

Cuyo Island

Bohol

Siquijor

Negros Oriental

Negros Occidental

Southern Leyte

Cebu

Guimaras

southern part of Iloilo

southern part of Antique

Agusan del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Surigao del Norte including Siargao Island

Dinagat

Misamis Oriental

Camiguin

Moderate to heavy rain is being experienced within the tropical depression's 300-km diameter. Areas under a tropical cyclone warning signal, as well as the rest of Eastern Visayas and Central Visayas, should be on alert for possible floods and landslides.

PAGASA also warned that sea travel is risky in the eastern seaboard of the Visayas and of Mindanao.

Based on the latest forecast track, Auring could leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) late Wednesday, January 11, or early Thursday, January 12.

