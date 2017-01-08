Tropical Depression Auring crossing Bohol Sea

More than a dozen areas remain under signal number 1 as Auring moves over the Bohol Sea or the Mindanao Sea

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Auring maintained its strength as it crossed the Bohol Sea, also called the Mindanao Sea, late Sunday evening, January 8.

In a bulletin issued 11 pm on Sunday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Auring is already 35 kilometers west southwest of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte. It slowed down and is again moving west northwest at 7 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 9 km/h.

Auring still has maximum winds of up to 45 km/h and gustiness of up to 75 km/h. It had slightly weakened earlier in the evening after making landfall over Siargao Island in the afternoon.

Signal number 1 is raised in the following areas:

Cuyo Island

Bohol

Siquijor

Negros Oriental

Negros Occidental

Southern Leyte

Cebu including Camotes Islands

Guimaras

Iloilo

southern part of Antique

Agusan del Norte

Surigao del Norte including Siargao Island

Dinagat

Misamis Oriental

Camiguin

Moderate to heavy rain is being experienced within the tropical depression's 300-km diameter. Areas under a tropical cyclone warning signal, as well as the rest of Eastern Visayas and Central Visayas, should be on alert for possible floods and landslides.

PAGASA also warned that sea travel is risky in the eastern seaboard of the Visayas and of Mindanao. Thousands of passengers have already been stranded in various ports due to Auring.

Classes and government work in some areas have also been suspended for Monday, January 9.

Based on the latest forecast track, Auring could leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) late Wednesday, January 11, or early Thursday, January 12.

