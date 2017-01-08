Tropical Depression Auring moving closer to Bohol

Auring is already 30 kilometers south southeast of Maasin, Southern Leyte, still bringing moderate to heavy rain to parts of the Visayas and Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Auring maintained its course as it moved closer to Bohol in the early hours of Monday, January 9.

In a bulletin issued 2 am on Monday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Auring is already 30 kilometers south southeast of Maasin, Southern Leyte. It continues to move west northwest at 7 kilometers per hour (km/h).

Auring still has maximum winds of up to 45 km/h and gustiness of up to 75 km/h. It had slightly weakened early Sunday evening, January 8, after making landfall over Siargao Island on Sunday afternoon.

Signal number 1 is raised in the following areas:

Cuyo Island

Bohol

Siquijor

Negros Oriental

Negros Occidental

Southern Leyte

Cebu including Camotes Islands

Guimaras

Capiz

Iloilo

southern part of Antique

Agusan del Norte

Surigao del Norte including Siargao Island

Dinagat

Misamis Oriental

Camiguin

Moderate to heavy rain is being experienced within the tropical depression's 300-km diameter. Areas under a tropical cyclone warning signal, as well as the rest of Eastern Visayas and Central Visayas, should be on alert for possible floods and landslides.

PAGASA also warned that sea travel is risky in the eastern seaboard of the Visayas and of Mindanao. Thousands of passengers have already been stranded in various ports due to Auring.

Classes and government work in some areas have also been suspended for Monday.

Auring is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) early Thursday, January 12.

– Rappler.com