Auring maintains strength as it nears Bohol

Tropical Depression Auring is already 100 kilometers east northeast of Tagbilaran, Bohol as of early Monday morning, January 9

MANILA, Philippines – More than a dozen areas remain under signal number 1 as Tropical Depression Auring heads for Bohol.

In a bulletin issued 5 am on Monday, January 9, state weather bureau PAGASA said Auring is already 100 kilometers east northeast of Tagbilaran, Bohol. It is now moving west northwest at 9 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 7 km/h.

The tropical depression still has maximum winds of up to 45 km/h and gustiness of up to 75 km/h. It had slightly weakened early Sunday evening, January 8, after making landfall over Siargao Island on Sunday afternoon.

Signal number 1 is raised in the following areas:

Cuyo Island

Bohol

Siquijor

Negros Oriental

Negros Occidental

Southern Leyte

Cebu including Camotes Islands

Guimaras

Capiz

Iloilo

southern part of Antique

Agusan del Norte

Surigao del Norte including Siargao Island

Dinagat

Misamis Oriental

Camiguin

Moderate to heavy rain is being experienced within the tropical depression's 300-km diameter. Areas under a tropical cyclone warning signal, as well as the rest of the Visayas, should be on alert for possible floods and landslides.

PAGASA also warned that sea travel is risky in the eastern seaboard of the Visayas and of Mindanao. Thousands of passengers have already been stranded in various ports due to Auring.

Classes and government work in some areas have also been suspended for Monday.

Auring is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) early Thursday, January 12.

