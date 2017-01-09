Tropical Depression Auring makes 2nd landfall in Bohol

State weather bureau PAGASA says a 3rd landfall is possible in Cebu on Monday, January 9

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Auring made its 2nd landfall in Ubay, Bohol early Monday morning, January 9.

In a bulletin issued 8 am on Monday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Auring is already in the vicinity of Talibon, Bohol, or 40 kilometers southeast of Mactan, Cebu. It is now moving west at 9 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The tropical depression still has maximum winds of up to 45 km/h and gustiness of up to 75 km/h.

Auring's 1st landfall was over Siargao Island on Sunday afternoon, January 8. PAGASA said a 3rd landfall is possible in Cebu on Monday.

Signal number 1 is still raised in the following areas:

Cuyo Island

Bohol

Siquijor

Negros Oriental

Negros Occidental

Southern Leyte

Cebu including Camotes Islands

Guimaras

Capiz

Iloilo

southern part of Antique

Camiguin

Moderate to heavy rain is being experienced within the tropical depression's 300-km diameter. Areas under a tropical cyclone warning signal, as well as the rest of the Visayas, should be on alert for possible floods and landslides.

PAGASA also warned that sea travel is risky in the eastern seaboard of the Visayas and of Mindanao. Thousands of passengers have already been stranded in various ports due to Auring.

Classes and government work in some areas have also been suspended for Monday.

Auring is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) early Thursday, January 12.

– Rappler.com