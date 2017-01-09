Tropical Depression Auring weakens into low pressure area

There are no more areas under a tropical cyclone warning signal, but the LPA will still bring moderate to heavy rain to Bicol and the Samar provinces

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Auring weakened into a low pressure area (LPA) on Monday morning, January 9, after making landfall in the country twice.

Auring's 1st landfall was over Siargao Island on Sunday afternoon, January 8, while its 2nd landfall was in Ubay, Bohol early Monday morning.

In a bulletin posted 11 am on Monday, state weather bureau PAGASA said the LPA which was Auring is already 40 kilometers east of Mactan, Cebu.

There are no more areas under a tropical cyclone warning signal, but the LPA will still bring moderate to heavy rain to Bicol and the Samar provinces. Residents of those areas should be on alert for possible floods and landslides.

Light to moderate rain is expected in Calabarzon and in the provinces of Mindoro, Marinduque, and Romblon as well.

PAGASA also warned that seas in Bicol and the Visayas will be moderate to rough.

On Sunday, thousands of passengers had been stranded in various ports due to Auring.

Classes and government work in some areas were also suspended for Monday.

– Rappler.com