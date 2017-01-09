Moderate-heavy rain in Bicol, Eastern Visayas on Tuesday

The low pressure area which was formerly Tropical Depression Auring is in the vicinity of Bogo, Cebu

MANILA, Philippines – It will be rainy in parts of Luzon and the Visayas on Tuesday, January 10, due to the low pressure area (LPA) which was formerly Tropical Depression Auring, plus the northeast monsoon.

Auring had weakened into an LPA on Monday morning, January 9, after making landfall in the country twice – the 1st over Siargao Island on Sunday afternoon, January 8, and the 2nd in Ubay, Bohol early Monday morning.

In a bulletin issued 5 pm on Monday, state weather bureau PAGASA said the LPA is already in the vicinity of Bogo, Cebu.

The northeast monsoon also continues to affect Northern Luzon and Central Luzon.

On Tuesday, moderate to heavy rain is expected in Bicol and Eastern Visayas. Those regions should be on alert for possible floods and landslides.

There will also be light to moderate rain in the rest of the Visayas, and in the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Marinduque, and Romblon.

The rest of the country will just have isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA also warned that coastal waters throughout the country will be moderate to rough. – Rappler.com