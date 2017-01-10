The low pressure area is already 230 kilometers southeast of Puerto Princesa, Palawan. The northeast monsoon also continues to affect Northern Luzon and Central Luzon.

MANILA, Philippines – It will be rainy in Luzon and the Visayas on Wednesday, January 11, due to the low pressure area (LPA) which was formerly Tropical Depression Auring, plus the northeast monsoon.

In a bulletin issued 5 pm on Tuesday, January 10, state weather bureau PAGASA said the LPA is already 230 kilometers southeast of Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

The northeast monsoon also continues to affect Northern Luzon and Central Luzon.

On Wednesday, moderate to heavy rain is expected in the regions of Bicol and Eastern Visayas, as well as the provinces of Aurora, Quezon, and Palawan. Those areas should be on alert for possible floods and landslides.

There will also be light to moderate rain in the rest of Mimaropa, Central Luzon, and Calabarzon, plus Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, and the rest of the Visayas.

The rest of Luzon will have isolated light rain.

Mindanao, meanwhile, should expect isolated thunderstorms.

PAGASA also warned that coastal waters in Luzon and the Visayas will be moderate to rough.