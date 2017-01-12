The LPA is 780 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, bringing moderate to heavy rain

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – State weather bureau PAGASA is monitoring a low pressure area (LPA), which has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone.

In a bulletin issued 11 am on Thursday, January 12, PAGASA said the LPA is 780 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte.

It is bringing moderate to heavy rain to Bicol and Eastern Visayas. Residents in those regions should be on alert for possible floods and landslides.

There's also light to moderate rain in Quezon province, the Caraga region, and the rest of the Visayas.

"The possibility of this LPA to develop into a tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours remains low," said PAGASA. "However, the public is advised to continuously monitor for updates."

If the LPA strengthens into a tropical cyclone, it will be named Bising. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2017) – Rappler.com