MANILA, Philippines – A low pressure area (LPA) and the northeast monsoon will bring more rain to parts of the country on Friday, January 13.

In a bulletin issued 5 pm on Thursday, January 12, state weather bureau PAGASA said the LPA is already 515 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte.

PAGASA earlier said that the LPA has a "low" chance of developing into a tropical cyclone, but advised the public to continue monitoring updates.

The northeast monsoon also continues to affect Luzon.

On Friday, moderate to heavy rain is expected in the regions of Bicol and Eastern Visayas, as well as the provinces of Aurora and Quezon. Those areas should be on alert for possible floods and landslides.

There will also be light to moderate rain in the rest of the Visayas, the Caraga region, and the provinces of Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, and Romblon.

Light rain, meanwhile, will be experienced in the rest of Luzon.

The rest of Mindanao will just have isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA also warned that coastal waters in Luzon and the Visayas will be moderate to rough. – Rappler.com