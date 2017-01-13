State weather bureau PAGASA says the low pressure area is already 280 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) that state weather bureau PAGASA is monitoring continues to bring rain on Friday, January 13.

In a bulletin issued 11 am on Friday, PAGASA said the LPA is already 280 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

It is bringing moderate to heavy rain to Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Samar, Northern Samar, and Eastern Samar. Residents in those provinces should be on alert for possible floods and landslides.

There's also light to moderate rain in Dinagat, northern Cebu including Bantayan Island, the rest of Bicol, and the rest of Eastern Visayas.

"The possibility of this LPA to develop into a tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours remains low," PAGASA reiterated. "However, the public is advised to continuously monitor for updates."

If the LPA strengthens into a tropical cyclone, it will be named Bising. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2017) – Rappler.com