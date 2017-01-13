Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Samar, Northern Samar, and Eastern Samar should be on alert for possible floods and landslides

MANILA, Philippines – A low pressure area (LPA) and the northeast monsoon will bring more rain to parts of the country on Saturday, January 14.

In a bulletin issued 5 pm on Friday, January 13, state weather bureau PAGASA said the LPA is already 245 kilometers east of Legazpi, Albay.

PAGASA earlier said that the LPA has a "low" chance of developing into a tropical cyclone, but advised the public to continue monitoring updates.

The northeast monsoon also continues to affect Northern Luzon and Central Luzon.

On Saturday, moderate to heavy rain is expected in Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Samar, Northern Samar, and Eastern Samar. Those areas should be on alert for possible floods and landslides.

There will also be light to moderate rain in Quezon, the rest of Bicol, and the rest of the Visayas.

Light rain, meanwhile, will be experienced in the rest of Luzon.

Mindanao will just have isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA also warned that coastal waters in Luzon and the Visayas will be moderate to rough. – Rappler.com