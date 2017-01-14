The low pressure area is now located at 135 km east northeast of Catarman, Northern Samar

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Parts of Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas will experience cloudy skies with moderate to occasionally heavy rains and thunderstorms on Saturday, January 14, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

As of 4 am Saturday, the low pressure area earlier spotted by PAGASA was last located 135 km east northeast of Catarman, Northern Samar.

A northeast monsoon is also affecting Northern Luzon and Central Luzon.

There will be moderate to occasionally heavy rains in Catanduanes, Sorsogon, Northern Samar, and Eastern Samar, and these areas should be on alert for possible floods and landslides.

Cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms will also affect the rest of Bicol Region and the Visayas. Meanwhile, Cordillera, Cagayan Valley, and the province of Aurora will also have cloudy skies but with light rains.

It will be partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated light rains over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, while the rest of the country will have the same skies but with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds will blow from the northeast over Luzon, and from the northeast to northwest over Visayas, causing moderate to rough seas.

Elsewhere, coastal waters will be slight to moderate as light to moderate winds blow from the northeast to northwest. – Rappler.com