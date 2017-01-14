The low pressure area is already 115 kilometers east northeast of Catarman, Northern Samar

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – A low pressure area (LPA) and the northeast monsoon will bring more rain to parts of the country on Sunday, January 15.

In a bulletin issued 5 pm on Saturday, January 14, state weather bureau PAGASA said the LPA is already 115 kilometers east northeast of Catarman, Northern Samar.

PAGASA earlier said that the LPA has a "low" chance of developing into a tropical cyclone, but advised the public to continue monitoring updates.

The northeast monsoon also continues to affect Northern Luzon and Central Luzon.

On Sunday, moderate to heavy rain is expected in the region of Bicol, as well as the provinces of Northern Samar and Eastern Samar. Those areas should be on alert for possible floods and landslides.

There will also be light to moderate rain in the rest of the Visayas, plus the provinces of Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Marinduque, and Romblon.

Light rain, meanwhile, will be experienced in the rest of Luzon.

Mindanao will just have isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA also warned that coastal waters in Luzon and the Visayas will be moderate to rough. – Rappler.com