Those two areas should remain on alert for possible floods and landslides, says state weather bureau PAGASA

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – A low pressure area (LPA) and the northeast monsoon will bring more rain to parts of the country on Monday, January 16.

In a bulletin issued 5 pm on Sunday, January 15, state weather bureau PAGASA said the LPA is already 270 kilometers east southeast of Legazpi, Albay.

PAGASA earlier said that the LPA has a "low" chance of developing into a tropical cyclone, but advised the public to continue monitoring updates.

The northeast monsoon also continues to affect Northern Luzon and Central Luzon.

On Monday, moderate to heavy rain is expected in the region of Bicol, as well as the province of Northern Samar. Those areas should be on alert for possible floods and landslides.

There will also be light to moderate rain in the rest of the Visayas, plus the provinces of Marinduque and Romblon.

Light rain, meanwhile, will be experienced in the rest of Luzon.

Mindanao will just have isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA also warned that coastal waters in Luzon and the Visayas will be moderate to rough. – Rappler.com