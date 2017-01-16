There is a low pressure area in Mindanao, while the tail-end of a cold front is affecting the Visayas

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – It will be rainy in parts of the country on Tuesday, January 17, due to a low pressure area (LPA) in Mindanao and the tail-end of a cold front affecting the Visayas.

In a bulletin issued 5 pm on Monday, January 16, state weather bureau PAGASA said the LPA is in the vicinity of Kabasalan, Zamboanga Sibugay.

On Tuesday, moderate to heavy rain is expected in the Visayas, the regions of Northern Mindanao and the Zamboanga Peninsula, and the province of Palawan. Those areas should be on alert for floods and landslides. On Monday, torrential rains already triggered flash floods in Cagayan de Oro City.

There will also be light to moderate rain in the rest of Mindanao, the region of Bicol, and the rest of the Mimaropa region.

Light rain, meanwhile, will be experienced in the rest of Luzon.

PAGASA also warned that coastal waters in Luzon and the Visayas will be moderate to rough. – Rappler.com